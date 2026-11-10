FIA announces results of final 2026 F1 ADUO engine review

The FIA has concluded its final engine performance assessment of 2026, with manufacturers now looking ahead to next season.

Race Start - 2026 Brazil GP
Race Start - 2026 Brazil GP
© XPB Images

The FIA has confirmed that no additional power unit upgrades have been awarded to Formula 1 manufacturers following the third and final ADUO review period of 2026.

Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) were introduced alongside Formula 1's new power unit regulations for 2026, allowing manufacturers with underperforming internal combustion engines to benefit from additional development opportunities.

Manufacturers whose engines are at least two per cent behind the leading power unit can receive additional homologation opportunities, alongside increased cost cap and dyno testing allowances.

The FIA's latest assessment covered races 12 to 18, concluding after the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

Although the governing body confirmed that the performance gaps between manufacturers had changed during the review period, these differences were insufficient to warrant any further homologation opportunities.

During the first review period in 2026, it was found that Red Bull had the strongest engine in Formula 1. Mercedes was found to be between two and four per cent behind Red Bull, earning one additional homologation opportunity in both 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, Ferrari, Audi and Honda were each assessed as being more than four per cent behind the benchmark, granting them two additional homologation opportunities in each season.

No additional opportunities were awarded during the second review period, which concluded after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis expressed confidence in the governing body's assessment process following the conclusion of the first year of ADUO regulations.

2026 Brazil GP
2026 Brazil GP
© XPB Images

"The FIA has undertaken extensive analysis as part of the review of ADUO this year," Tombazis said.

"Based on the quality of the data and the robustness of the assessment process, we are confident in our findings and the conclusions reached.

"The first year of implementation has also reinforced our belief that the ADUO concept is the right one for Formula 1."

Tombazis added that the FIA is working with manufacturers and teams to explore potential refinements to the system ahead of future seasons.

The next ADUO review period will take place during the opening six races of the 2027 season, beginning in Bahrain and concluding in Miami.

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