FIA boss insists Qatar and Abu Dhabi F1 races “are going to happen”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted that the final two races of the 2026 Formula 1 season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi “are going to happen”.

As it stands, F1 is pushing ahead with its plans to end the campaign with a double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran in the Middle East.

Adding to the volatility in the region, but separately to the aforementioned war, is a wave of missile attacks carried out on Saudi Arabia by the Yemen Houthi rebel group.

The UK announced on Tuesday it is deploying RAF Typhoon jets to defend Saudi Arabia in response to the escalating missile and drone attacks.

The start of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

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Despite the situation in the Middle East, there is an expectation within the F1 paddock that the races will go ahead as planned unless otherwise stated.

Ben Sulayem was speaking to media including The Race on Tuesday when he insisted that the FIA has “common sense here that we will never take our staff or drivers or any officials to a place where we feel it is risky - no way”.

When asked specifically if he felt Qatar and Abu Dhabi were able to host F1 in the current climate, Ben Sulayem replied: “Yeah, fine.

"One thing I would say: I have my children there [in the UAE]. You think I would leave them there and I'm here now with you [if it was dangerous]? You have to be sensible in this. Saying, 'Are we going to have an issue?' is one thing.

"But what you read in the media is actually different than what we have there. What we read and see on TV, we say, 'Where is it?' We don't have that, really. Otherwise why would I stay there? Why would I leave my family there?

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Abu Dhabi is currently set to hold the F1 season final on 6 December

"Does this say that there is nothing that is going to happen? I can't predict this. I can only tell you today that there is nothing and the two races are going to happen.”

Ben Sulayem was then asked if he is happy for FIA staff to travel to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, to which he responded: "I am happy, yes of course.

“Listen, I don't think the FIA staff would be more important to me than myself or my family. But if I am there it means I feel secure about this.”

Pressed on whether Imola remains on standby as a contingency should the situation change and F1 require a new host venue for its season finale, Ben Sulayem said: Of course, the FIA is always ready.”

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Meanwhile, MotoGP teams have been told that the Qatar Grand Prix is expected to go ahead on 8 November as scheduled after the promoter received assurances from local authorities.