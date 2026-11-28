FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was keen to make a point to Formula 1 drivers after qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

When he greeted pole-sitter George Russell and Lando Norris in parc ferme after qualifying on Saturday, Ben Sulayem asked the pair whether they think Qatar is more dangerous than other countries F1 visits.

“Which is more dangerous, being here or in Mexico or Brazil?” Ben Sulayem asked.

Neither Russell nor Norris provided an answer as they awkwardly laughed off the encounter with Ben Sulayem in the immediate aftermath of qualifying.

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Despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East triggered by the US/Israel war with Iran, and a separate conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels in Yemen, F1 pushed ahead with its plan to conclude the 2026 season in the region.

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F1 is visiting Qatar this weekend before heading to the United Arab Emirates for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which takes place between 4-6 December.

Safety concerns in the Middle East resulted in April’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia being called off earlier this season.

Although conflict in the Middle East has caused F1 a headache with its race scheduling, the world championship looks set to successfully complete the season as originally planned.

Imola had been preparing as a fall-back option for F1’s 2026 season finale but the Italian venue was told to stand down as a contingency earlier this month.

F1 has pressed ahead with its plans to end the season in the Middle East

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Ben Sulayem previously insisted in September that the FIA would not “jump the gun” over cancelling races in the Middle East.

“Being from that part of the world, we can’t jump the gun and just say, that’s it, we are cancelling and then cancel,” he said.

“Are we going to allow our people, our staff, the drivers or the teams to go at risk? No, of course not. We will not. But we’ll have also to listen to the governments and to the local promoter there.”

He added: "One thing I would say: I have my children there [in the UAE]. You think I would leave them there and I'm here now with you [if it was dangerous]?

"You have to be sensible in this. Saying, 'Are we going to have an issue?' is one thing.

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"But what you read in the media is actually different than what we have there. What we read and see on TV, we say, 'Where is it?' We don't have that, really. Otherwise why would I stay there? Why would I leave my family there?

"Does this say that there is nothing that is going to happen? I can't predict this.

"I can only tell you today that there is nothing and the two races are going to happen."