Rafael Camara has been hit with a grid penalty after being found to have impeded Gabriel Bortoleto during Formula 1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Haas driver was slowly cruising back to the pits at the end of his first Q2 run when he got in the way of Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto who was on a fast lap.

Camara, who is contesting just his third F1 grand prix weekend for Haas in Doha, was subsequently handed a three-place grid drop by the stewards following an investigation.

“As Car 5 [Bortoleto] was approaching Turn 16, Car 51 [Camara] was on the racing line on an in lap,” the stewards document read.

Camara was 15th fastest as he reached Q2

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“Telemetry for Car 5 showed that this resulted in the driver of Car 5 losing the rear of the car going into Turn 16 and also having to apply less acceleration resulting in a slower speed after exiting Turn 16.

“The stewards determine that this is a clear case of unnecessary impeding and the standard penalty is imposed.”

The penalty drops Camara down from P15 to P18 on the final starting grid for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Camara admitted what happened with Bortoleto “was not ideal” when speaking to the media before the stewards’ hearing took place.

“It’s never what you want in Quali. I think I just got [the information] a bit late,” the Brazilian added.

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Bortoleto was impeded by Camara

Bortoleto said: "He impeded me for sure, that's clear. But it wouldn't change my life. It was my first lap in Q2.

“Honestly speaking, I think I would have been faster with that lap because my last lap I was slower all over the lap. And then I just improved massively in the last corner because I had to back off because of him.

"But it wouldn't put me in Q3. It wouldn't give me a better feeling in the car at all."