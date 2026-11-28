Charles Leclerc has admitted that Ferrari is closer to Racing Bulls than Red Bull in terms of performance following a disappointing qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured a difficult Saturday at the Lusail International Circuit, with Leclerc qualifying seventh and teammate Lewis Hamilton only managing ninth on the grid.

The Italian squad were unable to challenge Mercedes, McLaren or Red Bull in qualifying, with Leclerc revealing that Ferrari had identified a fundamental issue with their car during Friday'.

The Monegasque driver suggested that the smooth track surface in Qatar could be contributing to Ferrari's struggles, having experienced similar difficulties at other circuits.

Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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“Unfortunately, not very good feelings, because today was very difficult. I mean, not only today, from FP1, we kind of understood there was something big that was just not working on this car,” Leclerc said following qualifying.

“I think we have an idea of what the characteristic is that makes us struggle, but we don't have the solution, obviously, otherwise we'll have put it on the car. So, it's a very smooth tarmac, which we might think is what it’s coming from.

“Because there's been quite a few races where there's a very smooth tarmac like this and we're struggling a bit more. So we need to look at it and try to understand what the solution is going forward. There's no short-term solution when it's a characteristic like this, but we'll keep pushing to try and understand.”

With Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen starting directly ahead of him on Sunday's grid, Leclerc was asked whether Ferrari could take the fight to Red Bull during the Qatar Grand Prix.

However, the eight-time Formula 1 race winner admitted that Ferrari's qualifying performance suggested they were more likely to find themselves battling Racing Bulls.

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Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

“I don't want to sound pessimistic,” he stated, “but at the moment, looking at qualifying, we are much closer to the Racing Bulls than we are to the Red Bulls. I want to look forward, but it's not going to be an easy day tomorrow.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur echoed Leclerc's concerns, admitting that the Maranello-based squad had experienced their worst weekend of the season in terms of outright pace.

“It's the worst of the season; that's clear in terms of pace,” Vasseur admitted.

“We had decent expectations coming to Doha, but from the beginning of the weekend, we have been struggling with the conditions.

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“Mainly to put the tyres in the right spot, but it's not an excuse because we all have the same, and we are struggling to fix it, and when you don't put the tyres in the right window, you are once again off, and we have been struggling from the beginning.”