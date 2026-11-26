Charles Leclerc has vehemently denied rumours that his Ferrari contract includes a clause designating him as the Formula 1 team’s number one driver.

Following the latest on-track clash between Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the spotlight has been on the dynamic between the pair and how Ferrari can manage the situation going forward.

Ferrari’s lack of action at using team orders had led to suggestions that Leclerc has some kind of preferential treatment within the team. This was further fuelled when F1 journalist Rebecca Clancy claimed the Monegasque had number one status formally acknowledged in his deal with Ferrari when discussing the Las Vegas collision during BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast.

Leclerc was asked directly to confirm whether such a clause exists within his contract ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, and he quickly denied the suggestion.

Hamilton and Leclerc came to blows again in Las Vegas © XPB Images

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“I normally never disclose what I have in my contract, but I think this one is an important one to kind of speak about, and I absolutely have zero clause that says that in my contract,” Leclerc insisted on Thursday.

"It's never something that I was interested in and never something that I personally wanted. So no, I don’t.”

While Leclerc acknowledges that dealing with criticism and scrutiny is “part of our job” as drivers, he has taken issue with the notion that he is not acting in the best interests of Ferrari.

“The only thing that I don't like seeing is people questioning my integrity to the team, my love for the team,” Leclerc said.

“I've been in Ferrari since 2019; I think there's nothing clearer than the love I have for the team. I'll do absolutely everything in order to bring Ferrari back to the top.

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Leclerc revealed the key detail about his Ferrari contract on Thursday in Qatar

“Of course, mistakes happen along the way and always will. We just try to have to minimise them, and particularly between teammates. I think it's more the question mark of that that I have seen going around that hurts me more than anything else.

"The rest is a lot of noise. It’s not the most enjoyable time, but it's part of the game and I have to accept that.”