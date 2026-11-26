Nico Rosberg has brutally ruled George Russell out of Formula 1 title contention for 2027.

Russell arrived into the start of the 2026 season as the overwhelming favourite for the title, but the 28-year-old Briton has endured a miserable campaign plagued by reliability woes and poor performance.

His problems, coinciding with Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s incredible form, saw Russell suffer an unceremonious championship defeat with four races remaining.

Russell has just three wins to Antonelli’s nine and is a huge 138 points behind the 20-year-old Italian in the championship, having slipped to fourth place behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Russell has had a poor run of races © XPB Images

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Rosberg does not consider Russell to be a contender next season, and believes Antonelli, Verstappen, Lando Norris and Ferrari pair Hamilton and Charles Leclerc stand a better chance of winning the title.

Speaking to German outlet Sport Bild, the 2016 world champion said Russell has “dug himself into a mental hole”.

"He thought: 'I am now the king of Formula 1, I'm dominating the season.' And then this young driver comes along, who was almost on his way out of Formula 1 last year, and dominates so much that George doesn't stand a chance anymore” Rosberg added.

“Going from so high up down into the basement like that is mentally extremely hard."

Rosberg admitted that ruling Russell out as a 2027 title contender was something that sounds “somehow crazy” on paper.

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Russell has been well beaten by Mercedes team-mate Antonelli

Russell has not featured on the podium in six races and made a costly mistake late on at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last time out that meant he could only finish ninth.

After his F1 title defeat was confirmed, Russell admitted his 2026 season has been the first of his career with “more bad days than good”.

"Now feels like a pretty suitable moment to speak from the heart," Russell wrote in a candid statement.

"This season started off exactly how I had hoped but it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances. It's been the first proper season of my career where I've had more bad days than good.

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"All I know is that I've given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year. I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season. You truly deserve the Championship.

"Thank you to the team for producing the best car and power unit this season; it's been inspiring to see everyone coming together over four tough years to bring Mercedes back to the top.

"Now, all I can promise is that for the rest of this season, and into the next one, I will be giving my absolute all to rediscover the performance I have been capable of producing for the majority of my career and fingers crossed a little bit of luck returns."