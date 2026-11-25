Max Verstappen and George Russell’s Formula 1 feud has gone nuclear after their latest war of words at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A heavyweight fight took place in the entertainment capital of the world as Verstappen and Russell exchanged a series of barbed jabs at one another as tensions erupted and overshadowed a pulsating race in Sin City.

It is not the first time Verstappen and Russell have clashed in a rivalry that first ignited over three years ago. This is the history of the beef between Verstappen and Russell, charting all the key moments to have happened both on and off track.

2023 Azerbaijan GP - Sprint skirmish sparks feud

The first notable F1 flashpoint between Verstappen and Russell occurred at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell tangled in Baku in 2023

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Verstappen and Russell made contact as they battled through several corners during a first-lap skirmish in the Baku sprint race, leading to a tense post-race exchange.

A fast-starting Russell got ahead of Verstappen as they ran wheel-to-wheel through the first three corners. The battle was not clean, with the pair making contact at Turn 2, before Verstappen clonked the wall on the outside of Turn 3.

Verstappen retook the place following a safety car restart but was furious with Russell in a frosty conversation that took place in parc ferme immediately after the race.

The Dutchman told Russell to “expect next time the same” and swore at the Briton after their collision left him with a hole in the side of his Red Bull.

“I just don’t understand why you need to take some much risk on Lap 1. Understeering into my sidepod, created a hole,” Verstappen said.

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Verstappen fumed at Russell after their Baku clash

“We all have cold tyres, it’s all easy to lock up, but in his beautiful way of explaining, ‘Oh mate, locked up, look at the onboard’, it doesn’t make sense. It’s fine, we still got into P3, got some good points, but it is what it is.”

Verstappen later referred to Russell as “Princess George” following the incident which kicked off their bitter F1 feud.

2024 Qatar GP - Verstappen hits out at Russell after penalty

The rivalry got more intense during a dramatic weekend at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, where Verstappen was given a one-place grid penalty for impeding Russell by driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying. It dropped Verstappen from pole position and behind Russell on the grid.

Verstappen hit out at Russell for his behaviour when they went to the stewards to discuss the incident and said he had “lost all respect” for the Mercedes driver.

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Verstappen was unimpressed with Russell in Qatar

"I was quite surprised when sitting there in the stewards' room, what was all going on," Verstappen said.

"Honestly, very disappointing because I think we're all here, we respect each other a lot and, of course, I've been in that meeting room many times in my life, in my career with people that have raced, and I've never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. And that for me… I lost all respect.”

Speaking separately to Dutch broadcaster ViaPlay, Verstappen added: ”He always acts extremely polite in front of the cameras but if you sit together with him personally, he's a completely different person. I truly can't stand that. Then you might as well get lost. I don't want anything to do with you.”

Russell was not asked about Verstappen’s comments in Qatar due to the timing of when their interviews took place, but the row would continue at the next race…

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2024 Abu Dhabi GP - War of words escalates

Russell called Verstappen a bully

Things went up a notch at the season finale in Abu Dhabi when Russell made the remarkable claim that Verstappen had threatened to “put me on my f***ing head in the wall” at the start of the race in Qatar.

Russell also branded Verstappen a bully in an extraordinary media session in which he was joined by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who defended his driver against Verstappen.

“I find it all quite ironic seeing as Saturday night he said he was going to purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and 'put me on my f***ing head in the wall,'" Russell said.

"So to question somebody's integrity as a person, while saying comments like that the day before, I find is very ironic, and I'm not going to sit here and accept it.

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"People have been bullied by Max for years now, and you can't question his driving abilities. But he cannot deal with adversity."

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Verstappen denied Russell’s allegation and labelled his rival as a “backstabber”, a “loser” and a liar as tensions boiled over in the Middle East.

“That's not true; I didn't say it like that," Verstappen insisted. "He's exaggerating again.

"Do you know what I can't stand? The way he attacks me unacceptably with the stewards and then acts like nothing happened the next day, patting me on the shoulder.

"I think, 'Stay away from me.' He invents all sorts of nonsense. With me, you always get the same: here, at home, with the stewards - I don't change. You can't say the same about everyone. But I'm not surprised by him.”

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Russell turned down a potential first opportunity for reconciliation by refusing to sit next to Verstappen at the drivers annual dinner ahead of the season finale.

2025 Spanish GP - Verstappen’s red-mist moment

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After months of calm following their spectacular fallout that dominated the end of the 2024 season, Verstappen and Russell found themselves coming to blows once more at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty for appearing to deliberately drive into the side of Russell’s car during an intense battle. The penalty dropped the Dutchman from fifth to 10th in the final order and proved costly as he ultimately missed out on that year’s world title to McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Russell claimed Verstappen had “let himself down” with his actions at Barcelona, telling the media: "Totally unnecessary and sort of lets him down. I don't know what he was thinking.

"It doesn't really make sense to deliberately crash into somebody and risk damaging your own car, risk a penalty. In the end, I'm not going to lose sleep over it because I ultimately benefited from those antics.”

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Verstappen clapped back: “He has his view, I have mine”, sarcastically adding that he would “bring some tissues next time” for Russell.

The clash came at a time when Mercedes had been attempting to sign Verstappen and Russell’s contract extension had not been secured, adding extra fuel to the fire.

Verstappen would ultimately commit his future to Red Bull, while Russell re-signed with Mercedes.

2026 Las Vegas GP - Practice clash reignites rivalry

The rivalry had been dormant for over a year until their most recent clash in Las Vegas reignited the feud in a dramatic way.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

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It all started with a silly and unnecessary squabble in final practice as Verstappen and Russell made light contact as they ran side-by-side through Turn 14. Verstappen received a warning from the stewards after being found to have made an “unpredictable change of direction under braking”.

The four-time world champion was quick to dismiss the incident after qualifying, but Russell told Sky Italia: "I think the warning was fine. There's nothing in the rules to say that you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap but when you do this, you are screwing this person over.

"He does this week in, week out, with many drivers. Everybody accepts it and I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy.”

Verstappen blew up the rivalry by mocking a late crash for Russell over team radio and then going on to say that Russell is “so far below my level” following his impressive victory in Las Vegas.

"The thing is, he speaks a lot next to the track. And honestly, for me, it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that. So, it doesn't bother me,” Verstappen said.

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"And today, karma is a b****. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening [when Russell crashed]. I was like, 'fantastic, my day is only getting better.’ And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Verstappen went on to taunt Russell further when speaking to broadcast media after the race.

"This actually had nothing to do with Formula 1. But I did enjoy some of the action. Especially because one person in particular didn't stand a chance. He deserves that too,” he told ViaPlay.

“His comments don't motivate me, because he's nowhere near me. All talk off the track and a complete joke on it this season. Perfect Karma.”

Ironically, the pair’s rivalry has intensified as they arrive in Qatar - the very same place their spat ramped up two years ago.

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