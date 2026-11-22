Isack Hadjar has been handed a 10-second time penalty following the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the FIA stewards determined that he deliberately slowed down under Safety Car conditions to gain a tactical advantage.

The penalty has dropped the Red Bull driver from 14th to 15th in the final classification. The incident occurred on the straight between Turns 13 and 14, when Hadjar received repeated instructions from his team to create a five-second gap to the car ahead.

According to the stewards, Hadjar subsequently reduced his speed significantly, at one point travelling approximately 100km/h slower than the car in front.

The stewards concluded that the slowdown was deliberate and intended to allow Red Bull to complete a double-stack pit stop without Hadjar losing time waiting behind Max Verstappen in the pit lane.

Isack Hadjar © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The stewards' report reads, “While driving on the straight between Turns 13 and 14 under Safety Car conditions, the driver of Car 6 received repeated instructions from his team stating ‘five seconds, five seconds, five seconds’.”

“Following these instructions, Car 6 significantly reduced its speed, at one point travelling approximately 100km/h slower than Car 3, which was ahead of it.

“The Stewards determined that this significant reduction in speed was deliberate and intended to create a gap to the car ahead and was not made for safety reasons, thereby allowing the team to perform a double-stack pit stop without Car 6 losing time waiting behind its teammate in the pit lane.

“Furthermore, this manoeuvre directly impacted the cars following Car 6, which were forced to reduce their speed accordingly and could not overtake Car 6 due to the restrictions applicable under Safety Car conditions.

Isack Hadjar © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The Stewards considered that Car 6 was driving unnecessarily slowly for tactical reasons and that such conduct constituted a breach of the applicable regulations.

“In reaching their decision, the Stewards also took into account the precedent involving Car 4 (Norris) at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, where a penalty was imposed for similar conduct.”