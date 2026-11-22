George Russell has defended his decision to attempt a risky overtake on Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli during the closing stages of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite the move ending in the barriers.

The British driver was battling for second place with Antonelli as he looked to position himself to challenge race leader Max Verstappen.

With just two laps remaining, Russell attempted to reclaim second place from his teammate, but locked up under braking and failed to make the corner.

The Mercedes driver subsequently ran into the barrier, although he managed to return to the circuit and eventually finished ninth.

George Russell & Kimi Antonelli © XPB Images

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Despite losing out on a potential podium finish, Russell insisted that he had no regrets about attempting the maneuver, believing it was necessary to give himself a chance of winning the race.

"I don't regret it. I felt like I had to go for it if I wanted to win the race," Russell explained.

"In a race like this, it was sort of high risk, high reward, and with two laps remaining, I kind of really wanted to be behind Max going into that last lap.

"And obviously just got it very slightly wrong, and with the lock-up, it was unavoidable. So, obviously disappointing and a bit frustrating, but I don't regret it as such."

Russell also reflected on the difficulty of breaking away from other drivers during the race, highlighting the significant influence of the slipstream around the Las Vegas circuit.

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George Russell © XPB Images

The Mercedes driver suggested that the aerodynamic tow played a greater role in keeping the field close together than the different battery deployment strategies being used.

Russell said, "I don't think anybody would have been able to get away. That slipstream, I think it's more to do with the slipstream, to be honest, than necessarily the deployment, but it was tough.”

"Even Kimi and I were on different deployment strategies and, obviously, in the end, really not the result I wanted, but I would have also been disappointed if I were just standing here in P3 or P4 and not having attempted to go for the win at that point."