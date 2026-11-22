Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has shed light on his talks with Charles Leclerc following his collision with team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Hamilton came to blows while battling over sixth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s breathless race in Las Vegas, with the incident marking the latest flashpoint between the Ferrari drivers this season.

Hamilton was spun around in the clash that saw Leclerc handed a 10-second time penalty that dropped him to 10th after the chequered flag, while seven-time world champion took seventh.

Vasseur was heard summoning Leclerc for immediate talks on the team radio during the cooldown lap back to the pits. ”Charles, I want to see you at the end of the race, before anything else,” the Frenchman said.

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The Ferrari boss detailed the nature of the conversation after the race, telling media in Las Vegas including Motorsport.com: “It was not a discussion. I spoke.

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“I think he apologised, he understood, but the result is there. You make a mistake, you say: ‘My mistake, I’m sorry’. But you [still] made a mistake.”

Vasseur blamed Leclerc for the “completely unacceptable” collision which came despite all three holding a crunch meeting about the pair’s recent tension at the last race in Brazil.

"It's unacceptable. It's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, the same speech as after Mexico. I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. Today it wasn't professional. I think it's probably the escalation of tension,” he added.

"We passed the message to Charles during the race to think about the team when he was fighting in the right way, but you can't freeze the position on this kind of race, because you are in the slipstream.

Fred Vasseur © XPB Images

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“f you slow down, the guy who is behind you is overtaking you. And all the other teams were able to overtake each other 20 times during the race. You can't imagine the frustration for me, but more important for all the guys at home.”

Asked if the time has come for Ferrari to lay down some rules of engagement, Vasseur replied: "It's not a matter of rules. What can you do differently, except that you have to respect your team-mates.

“In this kind of race, you have to overtake the car in front of you. You can't stay behind. It's completely unmanageable. You just have to do it with respect when it's your team-mate, to take less risks. They just have to act in a professional way."