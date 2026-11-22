Max Verstappen claimed a superb victory in a pulsating Las Vegas Grand Prix that saw 30 overtakes for the lead.

In highly unusual scenes, the top eight cars were able to run nose-to-tail in a train for practically the entire race that saw plenty of back and forth racing in what turned into a tactical battle of energy deployment in the entertainment capital of the world.

Verstappen mastered this to great effect to secure his third victory on the streets of Las Vegas despite losing the lead of the race countless times.

The four-time world champion ultimately fended off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take his fourth win of the 2026 season for Red Bull.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full race results

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Start of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 world champion Kimi Antonelli finished fourth after suffering late energy issues that dropped him from second place.

Alpine secured a strong result as Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto came home fifth and sixth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from a 10-second time penalty and being spun round by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, to finish seventh.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz pipped George Russell to eighth in a race to forget for the Mercedes driver who had long been Verstappen’s biggest threat for the win.

But Russell locked up while trying to pass Mercedes team-mate Antonelli on lap 48 and plummeted down to the lower reaches of the top-10 in the closing stages.

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Leclerc completed the points-paying positions in 10th after being hit with a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Hamilton.

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The Monegasque launched a risky lunge on Hamilton as they battled for position but ended up tagging his team-mate’s rear-end, causing him to spin.

It marks the latest flashpoint between the Ferrari pair after they clashed on the opening lap in Mexico and leaves question marks over how the team will manage its quarrelling drivers going forward, having so far failed to implement any rules of engagement.

Cadillac's Sergio Perez retired after a lap 19 collision with Haas driver Rafael Camara that saw the safety car deployed.

Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad spun out under the safety car, while Fernando Alonso also failed to see the finish line for Aston Martin.

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