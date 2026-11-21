Isack Hadjar says Red Bull “looked a bit stupid” after he was left without a tow in Formula 1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Getting a tow from another car proved to be a crucial factor in Las Vegas qualifying and led to games being played between teams as drivers jockeyed for the best position to open their flying laps.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli enjoyed one of the most significant gains from having a tow on his way to topping qualifying ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who will start from pole position due to a grid penalty.

Hadjar, who did not have a powerful tow for his final Q3 run, ended up fifth-fastest and almost seven tenths of a second adrift of Antonelli’s benchmark.

Hadjar did not receive a crucial tow

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“We had no tow. So yeah, we looked a bit stupid out there for the final run, but the other teams played it very smart, parking the car in Turn 1 while we were exiting the pit," Hadjar told media including Motorsport.com.

“I don't really like those games anyway. I like driving the car fast. There’s just things you can't really control, and it's a bit like rolling the dice. So I don't really care.

“As long as I know I was quick around the corners, I'm happy about that. And in the end, we're starting fourth tomorrow, so we're in a good position for a podium.”

The difference between having a tow and not having a tow ranged between 0.5-1.0s during qualifying in Las Vegas.

“The tow was insane,” Alpine’s Pierre Gasly noted. “If you look at the last sector of Antonelli, you just understand how powerful. I've never, ever felt that in a car.”

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Hadjar will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from fourth

Antonelli himself admitted he was fastest “only thanks to the final sector”.

"That last lap, I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car in front, but the tow is so big here that I was able to just gain with that and put it on pole,” the new F1 world champion said.

Hadjar will move up to fourth on the grid after Antonelli’s penalty is applied.