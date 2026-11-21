1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has criticised Mercedes after claiming the team “didn’t do anything” to help George Russell in Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fastest in qualifying in Las Vegas but a five-place grid penalty for an engine change will see him drop to sixth and handed pole position to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Russell will start alongside Verstappen on the front row after managing the third-fastest time. The Briton ultimately ended up just 0.073 seconds shy of the four-time world champion.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claimed Russell “had the perfect position” for his final Q3 attempt, but Villeneuve disagreed with that assessment and accused newly-crowned world champion Antonelli of being “a little bit nasty” for failing to give his team-mate a tow.

Villeneuve thinks Antonelli should have helped Russell

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“The team didn’t do anything to help Russell,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1. “When Toto says Russell was four seconds behind and he was in a good position, that was from his [Russell’s] doing. The team did not help him.

“He [Wolff] kind of skated the answer there. Kimi went out of his way to make sure he wasn’t ahead of Russell, to make sure he wouldn’t help his team-mate, and that was obvious. He played his own card, he played his own game even though he knew that he couldn’t get pole in the end.

“That was a little bit nasty, and George will be really, really upset. Mostly when, Antonelli has got the world championship, the team has got the championship, they had every interest in helping George.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Wolff insisted: “George, for me, had the perfect position. He was four seconds behind the car in front.

“We need to find out because I think there was some kind of… turn seven-eight-nine, whether that was a mistake or something else happened.

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Antonelli was fastest in Las Vegas qualifying but starts P6

“I don’t know, to be honest, but it looked like the ideal position for a pole lap, because he was quickest all the time.”

Wolff said he had “absolutely no clue” how Antonelli ended up topping qualifying.

“As a strategist, when we thought Kimi's either gonna miss the lap or it's gonna be way too close to Lindblad, and crossed the line 1.4 seconds behind, and that was basically it,” he added.

“So I don't understand how being that close you can even do this time.”

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