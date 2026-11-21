Max Verstappen will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position despite not being the fastest driver in Formula 1 qualifying.

F1 champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli topped a dramatic qualifying around the streets of Las Vegas, but the Mercedes driver will drop to sixth on the grid due to carrying a five-place penalty for changing engine components.

That means it will be Red Bull’s Verstappen, who ended up 0.258 seconds adrift of Antonelli, who leads the field away from the very front of the grid for Saturday night’s race in Sin City.

Four-time world champion Verstappen will be joined on the front row by Mercedes’ George Russell, who was third-quickest and 0.331s slower than Antonelli.

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There could be extra needle at the start between Verstappen and Russell after the pair collided during final practice.

Lando Norris was fourth-quickest in his McLaren but will start from third on the second row, ahead of Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar.

Arvid Linblad took an impressive sixth for Racing Bulls, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who will drop 10 places on the grid with a engine penalty hanging over the Australian.

Liam Lawson ended up eighth-fastest in the second Racing Bulls, ahead of the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto who rounded out the top-10.

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Ferrari suffered a qualifying shocker with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ending up eliminated in Q2 in 11th and 12th.

Ferrari had a shocking qualifying in Las Vegas © XPB Images

Leclerc paid the price for a costly mistake at Turn 1 that meant he was unable to make it to the line in time to set another lap.

Hamilton, meanwhile, did get a second run in but could not improve his position after the seven-time world champion struggled for grip throughout qualifying.

Nico Hulkenberg was 13th, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz, Audi team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto and the second Williams of Alex Albon, who was the slowest driver in Q2.

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F1 rookie Rafael Camara spun at Turn 1 as he narrowly missed out on reaching the second part of qualifying and had to settle with 17th in his Haas.

Sergio Perez took 18th for Cadillac, ahead of the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was confirmed as staying at the American squad for 2027 ahead of the weekend.

With a back-of-the-grid penalty looming over him for wholesale engine changes, Ollie Bearman only ran in Q1 to give his new Haas team-mate Camara a tow, though it wasn’t enough for him to advance to Q2.