Alpine has announced it has agreed to part ways with its Formula 1 reserve driver Paul Aron with immediate effect.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Alpine confirmed that Aron would be released from his duties as F1 reserve driver in order to “pursue other racing opportunities”.

The 22-year-old Estonian has completed a total of nine F1 practice sessions outings across the 2025 and 2026 seasons for Alpine and Audi, but is yet to make his full grand prix debut.

With a full-time F1 drive looking unlikely, Aron has been exploring his options elsewhere and was spotted making an appearance in the Formula E paddock this week.

Aron last drove for Alpine in FP1 at Monza

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“BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Paul Aron have mutually agreed to release Paul from his Reserve Driver and team duties to allow him to pursue other racing opportunities,” an Alpine statement read.

“The team extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Paul for his efforts as the team’s Reserve Driver over the last two years and wishes him the very best for his future.”

Alpine has replaced Aron with Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Vesti, who is available to Alpine thanks to its engine partnership with Mercedes, would step in for Pierre Gasly or Franco Colapinto in the event they cannot participate in an F1 session.

“For the remaining races of the 2026 season, the team has a shared option agreement in place with Mercedes for the driving services of Frederik Vesti, should he need to be called upon and fulfil the role as Reserve Driver,” Alpine’s statement concluded.

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Current Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti will replace Aron

Vesti has driven the Mercedes W17 at the Barcelona-Catalunya,, Hungarian, and Mexico City Grands Prix. He has a total of seven F1 practice outings.