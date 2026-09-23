Three F1 drivers handed grid penalties for US Grand Prix

Arvid Lindblad, Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto will all serve Formula 1 grid penalties at the United States Grand Prix.

All three have been hit with grid drops for exceeding their permitted allocation of power unit components for the 2026 F1 season.

Lindblad has got a five-place grid penalty after Racing Bulls fitted a sixth internal combustion engine in his car. As it is his second breach, the British rookie will have a five-place penalty rather than the 10 places imposed for the first offence.

Bortoleto is set to start at the back of the Austin grid

Colapinto will serve a 10-place grid penalty after moving onto a fourth control electronics component in his Alpine.

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But the biggest penalty goes to Bortoleto. The Audi driver is set to start Sunday’s grand prix in Austin from the very back of the grid after being hit with a 20-place grid penalty.

The Brazilian has taken on a completely new power unit, including moving onto his fourth energy store and control electronics of the season, triggering his large penalty.

The penalties were confirmed by F1's governing body the FIA during the opening practice session at COTA.

Bortoleto was eighth-fastest in FP1 ahead of Lindblad in ninth, while Colapinto ended up 17th.

Lindblad will serve a five-place grid drop

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