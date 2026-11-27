The Audi Formula 1 team’s attempt to have a penalty applied to Yuki Tsunoda at the Italian Grand Prix has been rejected by the International Court of Appeal.

Audi challenged the stewards’ decision not to give the Racing Bulls driver a stop-and-go penalty for causing an aborted start at Monza.

But at a hearing that took place more than two months after the Italian Grand Prix, the result was finally confirmed as the ICA upheld the stewards’ verdict.

At a standing restart following Charles Leclerc’s huge crash that brought out a red-flag, a late manoeuvre from Tsunoda towards his actual grid spot resulted in an extra formation lap taking place.

Audi has failed in its challenge

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F1’s sporting regulations state that a driver who causes an extra formation lap must start from the pit lane, and that any failure to do so could result in the driver in question being hit with a stop-and-go penalty. On this occasion, the stewards opted to take no further action against Tsunoda.

Audi subsequently lodged an appeal for the matter to be taken before the ICA, knowing that any penalty for Tsunoda would result in the German manufacturer picking up an additional point, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg finishing 11th and 12th, directly behind the Racing Bulls racer.

Full FIA statement on ICA decision

“A Case ICA-2016-14: Appeal lodged by Audi Revolut F1 Team against Decision No. 69 of the Stewards of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, dated 6 September 2026, counting towards the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.

“On 6 September 2026, at the end of the formation lap during the race restart following a red flag, the Race Director ordered an additional formation lap.

“Following the race, the Stewards investigated a potential breach of Article B5.9.4 of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations by Mr Yuki Tsunoda (Driver of Car No. 22), which requires any driver who caused an extra formation lap to start from the end of the pit lane. Failure to do so, a Stop-and-Go penalty should be imposed on the Driver. In Decision No. 69, the Stewards decided to take no further action against Mr Yuki Tsunoda.

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“On 9 September 2026, Audi Revolut F1 Team lodged an appeal against that decision, arguing that Mr Yuki Tsunoda had caused the extra formation lap and should therefore have received the prescribed Stop-and-Go penalty.”

The ICA’s verdict

“The Court, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided to:

- declare the appeal admissible;

- dismiss the appeal on the merits;

- uphold the Decision No. 69 of the Stewards of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, dated 6 September 2026, counting towards the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship;

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- and order the competent Sporting Authority to draw, as appropriate, the consequences of this ruling.

The FIA is yet to release the full reasoning behind the ICA upholding the stewards’ original decision, which accepted Racing Bulls’ defence.

“Further, Article B5.9.4 goes on to specify that if a driver who causes the extra formation lap and is then able to start the extra formation lap, he must enter the Pit Lane at the end of the lap and start from the Pit Lane. It is only then, if the driver fails to do this, that the mandatory penalty of a Stop and Go penalty is imposed,” it read.

“In other words, the penalty is for failing to come into the Pit Lane and start from there. The penalty is not for causing the extra formation lap, if indeed, he caused the extra formation lap in the first place.

“A critical issue emerges here, in that in order to comply with the requirement to enter and start from the Pit Lane, a driver would need to know that he was the cause of the extra formation lap. The team representative quoted situations where extra formation laps have been commenced due to extraneous circumstances such as the position of a photographer etc. In this case, no message was sent to the team or the driver, advising them that they were the cause of the extra formation lap.

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“The team, based on the fact that the car was positioned within its starting grid box in compliance with the regulations, had, in our determination, no reason to instruct its driver to enter and start from the Pit Lane.

"Accordingly, irrespective of whether or not the driver directly caused the extra formation lap, the team and driver were unaware that they were being considered as the cause, therefore we determine that we are unable to impose a Stop and Go penalty in this case, and decide to take no further action.”