Andrea Kimi Antonelli set the pace in an extended second practice at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Formula 1 rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen almost came to blows.

After dominating first practice, new F1 world champion Antonelli continued where he left off by doubling up on Friday as he topped the timesheet in a heavily-disrupted FP2 by 0.127 seconds from Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Neither Antonelli or Russell got a lap in on soft tyres due to a pair of red flags but the Mercedes duo still ended up well clear of the rest, with nearest challenger Lando Norris four tenths off the pace and a fraction ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen was half a second off the pace in fifth, ahead of Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar.

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Friday practice results

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Mercedes looked to be in a league of its own as Antonelli topped FP2

For the second weekend in a row, Verstappen found himself clashing with another driver in practice, following on from his spat with Russell in Las Vegas.

This time it was with old title rival Lewis Hamilton, who nearly collided with Verstappen while on different run plans.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the main straight before the seven-time world champion came flying back past with the pair almost touching going into Turn 1 as the Ferrari driver appeared to chop across his rival.

"You saw that? Under braking. My God,” Verstappen complained over team radio, while Hamilton reported he “got traffic with Max”.

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The incident was noted by the stewards, who decided there was no need to launch a full-scale investigation.

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FP2 was twice hampered by red flags, which ruined several drivers’ attempts to complete a qualifying simulation run on the soft tyres.

The first was deployed to collect debris on the track, before a second red flag was caused when Pierre Gasly ended up beached in the gravel following a high-speed spin.

Gasly went off at Turn 14 and collected a polystyrene marker board on his dramatic trip through the run-off and into the gravel bed, where his Alpine got stuck.

The delays resulted in the session being extended by an extra 13 minutes to compensate for the disrupted running.

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Ferrari was once again well off the pace as Charles Leclerc, who suffered a huge early spin at Turn 7, ended up a second down in seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Hamilton.

Gasly had a high-speed spin that caused the second red flag

Hamilton had a problem right at the end of the session as he pulled over at Turn 1 reporting that he had lost power from his Ferrari engine.

The top-10 was rounded out by the Racing Bulls pair of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.