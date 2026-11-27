The opening session of the weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix has come to an end, and it was Mercedes that topped the timesheets and looked comfortable during Free Practice 1.

Kimi Antonelli was the fastest on the timesheets during the first session of the day, as the Italian completed 31 laps around the Lusail International Circuit and topped a Mercedes 1-2.

Behind his teammate on the timesheets was George Russell in second place, and he was 0.507 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Isack Hadjar was the closest challenger to the Mercedes drivers, as the Red Bull driver was in third place, but was 0.661 seconds slower than Antonelli.

McLaren found itself in fourth and fifth place at the end of Free Practice 1. Lando Norris was in fourth place, and Oscar Piastri was 0.010 seconds slower than his teammate and ended up in fifth.

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Outside of the top five was Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver, who ended the session in sixth place and was 0.916 seconds slower than Antonelli.

Ferrari was locked together on the timesheet, Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver in seventh place, and Lewis Hamilton was in eighth place.

Completing the top ten on the timesheet was the Racing Bull driver, Arvid Lindblad, in ninth place, and Pierre Gasly was in tenth place for Alpine.

FP1 Results

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.217 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.724 3 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.878 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m24.067 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m24.077 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.133 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m24.473 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m24.575 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m24.601 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.874 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m25.053 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m25.409 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m25.437 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m25.593 15 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m25.685 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m25.692 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m25.766 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m25.992 19 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.306 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.416 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m26.686 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m26.909