2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Friday practice results
Full results from Friday’s practice sessions at the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix.
The opening session of the weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix has come to an end, and it was Mercedes that topped the timesheets and looked comfortable during Free Practice 1.
Kimi Antonelli was the fastest on the timesheets during the first session of the day, as the Italian completed 31 laps around the Lusail International Circuit and topped a Mercedes 1-2.
Behind his teammate on the timesheets was George Russell in second place, and he was 0.507 seconds slower than Antonelli.
Isack Hadjar was the closest challenger to the Mercedes drivers, as the Red Bull driver was in third place, but was 0.661 seconds slower than Antonelli.
McLaren found itself in fourth and fifth place at the end of Free Practice 1. Lando Norris was in fourth place, and Oscar Piastri was 0.010 seconds slower than his teammate and ended up in fifth.
Outside of the top five was Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver, who ended the session in sixth place and was 0.916 seconds slower than Antonelli.
Ferrari was locked together on the timesheet, Charles Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver in seventh place, and Lewis Hamilton was in eighth place.
Completing the top ten on the timesheet was the Racing Bull driver, Arvid Lindblad, in ninth place, and Pierre Gasly was in tenth place for Alpine.
FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.217
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.724
|3
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.878
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m24.067
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m24.077
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.133
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m24.473
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m24.575
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m24.601
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.874
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m25.053
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.409
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m25.437
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m25.593
|15
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m25.685
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m25.692
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m25.766
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m25.992
|19
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.306
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.416
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m26.686
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m26.909