Lewis Hamilton insists that he and Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Charles Leclerc remain “free to race” despite their latest run-in at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc caused Hamilton to spin after a clash when battling over sixth place during last weekend’s race, resulting in the Monegasque picking up a 10-second penalty for what Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur labelled as a “completely unacceptable” collision.

The latest flashpoint between the seven-time world champion and Leclerc led to the Ferrari pair being quizzed by the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix about how the Maranello team plans to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future.

Both remained tight-lipped and refused to disclose exact details about Ferrari’s “solution” to its ongoing driver problem. However, Hamilton confirmed one key aspect of the Italian outfit’s rules of engagement.

Leclerc and Hamilton clashed again in Las Vegas

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"We're still free to race, that's the ultimate goal of being here, right? We want to race,” the 41-year-old Briton told Sky Sports F1.

"But we don't want what happened last week to ever happen, so we communicate, Charles and I had a sit-down earlier on, had a chat and I think moving forwards, we will be fine.

"Just focus on racing hard and fair and continue to try and enjoy it. We do enjoy racing together and we do have a really good relationship. On the outside it seems a lot more intense than it really is inside.”

Hamilton expressed confidence that he and Leclerc will “figure out” how to best manage their on-track battles and stressed their relationship remains strong after holding further talks about their recent incidents.

“We're going to figure it out. We’re team-mates at the end of the day, and I think we always learn from these experiences, whilst maybe it doesn't necessarily look like it. But there will be learnings that we take from this difficult period,” Hamilton told the written media in Qatar.

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Hamilton arrives in the Qatar F1 paddock

"I still believe in everything we're building and working towards in the background. We came here with the goal of taking Ferrari back to the top.

"You learn really through the hardest times. And these are definitely very, very challenging times for Fred and Chares and I. But think these are the moments that you really learn and grow closer together through conversation and communicating and having those sit-downs."