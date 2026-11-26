George Russell has taken aim at Formula 1 broadcasters Ted Kravitz and Will Buxton for “spinning the truth” and suggested he has been “too open and honest” with the media.

The Mercedes driver got into a row with Max Verstappen after a clash between the pair in final practice in Las Vegas. Russell accused Verstappen of walking around like he is "bigger and better than everyone else”, while the Red Bull driver brutally hit back following his victory on Sunday, saying Russell is “so far below my level”.

Russell shrugged off Verstappen’s scathing criticism ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix but acknowledged that his “biggest takeaway” from the affair is that he has been too open when speaking to F1 media.

“Maybe I have been guilty of being just too open and honest," Russell admitted.

Verstappen and Russell had a spat in Las Vegas

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”I feel with all of the media and the journalists I have a good relationship with and you sometimes forget that you're not talking to one person. I'm talking to millions of people on the television, so I think that good relationship has actually probably hindered me a little bit. And that's, I guess, life lessons in this world we live in.

"The competition is on track and that's where I want to have the battles. I respect Max immensely for his driving talents and everything he's achieved on track. And that's that, really. I'm not looking to have poor relationships with people. That's just not really the type of person I am.”

Russell and Verstappen’s F1 feud dates back as far as the 2023 season. A spat between the duo dominated the end of the 2024 campaign following a row over an incident in qualifying at that year’s Qatar Grand Prix.

That led to Russell taking an extraordinary public stance against Verstappen for the first time, after claiming in Abu Dhabi two years ago that Verstappen "lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence”. He also described the Dutchman as a bully.

Prior to holding a remarkable press conference for the written media in Abu Dhabi in 2024, Russell conducted broadcast interviews with Sky Sports F1’s Kravitz and former F1 TV host Buxton.

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Will Buxton accused Russell of being "all mouth and no trousers"

Kravitz and Buxton have since revealed that Russell prompted his message by requesting that both ask him questions about Verstappen off camera.

Russell was critical of the pair for twisting the truth, saying: “I remember in Abu Dhabi a few years ago when I was having an open conversation with [Ted Kravitz] and [Will Buxton] about the whole situation.

“I said, ‘Just ask me the question on camera rather than having the conversation off camera.’ So they ask me the question on camera, and then they go away and they spin the truth into something slightly different.

“You kind of think like that’s a little bit cheeky, because it is the truth, but it’s not how it was in reality. So as I said, that’s just the learning for me personally.”

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Earlier this week, Buxton accused Russell of being “all mouth and no trousers” on the Up To Speed podcast when discussing the latest flashpoint between the pair.