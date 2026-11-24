Will Buxton has taken aim at George Russell following his latest criticism of Max Verstappen, accusing the Mercedes driver of failing to back up his comments with his performances on track.

The rivalry between Russell and Verstappen reignited at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the pair made contact during Free Practice Three.

Verstappen was handed a warning by the FIA stewards for his actions, but Russell launched a verbal attack on the four-time Formula 1 world champion following qualifying.

The British driver accused Verstappen of acting as though he was ‘bigger and better’ than the rest of the field, insisting that somebody needed to stand up to the Red Bull driver.

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The pair found themselves battling for the lead throughout the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but it was Verstappen who emerged victorious after Russell made a costly mistake in the closing stages of the race.

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Russell locked up and hit the barriers whilst attempting to overtake his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli, dropping him out of podium contention.

After claiming victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen responded to Russell’s criticism, insisting that the Mercedes driver was ‘so far below my level’ that his comments did not bother him.

However, it was not just Verstappen who took issue with Russell’s comments, as Buxton criticised the British driver for his inability to back up his words with his performances on track.

Following the conclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Buxton questioned Russell's repeated criticism of Verstappen and suggested that the Mercedes driver needed to respond to his rival on track rather than off it.

Max Verstappen & George Russell © XPB Images

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Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Buxton said: "George is all mouth and no trousers, and he does it every few months or so, makes this big stand, but it's like, okay, well then sharpen your elbows, go out on track and do something about it. And he never does.

"It's a bit whiny. Like, get on with it. The more you do this, the more you show you're just flustered by Max. And does Max walk around like he's bigger and better than anybody else? Possibly, but then the evidence suggests that he might just be.

"Everyone is beneath Max's level at the moment, and that's just the truth. If George is going to come out and be Billy Big B******s, then, cool, but back it up, mate, because you know, otherwise it's just chat. That's all it is."