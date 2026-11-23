Lando Norris has admitted that he spent more time looking at his battery than the track during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite recovering to finish second for McLaren.

The British driver endured a difficult opening half of the race, dropping outside the points before recovering through the field to secure his seventh podium of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

However, Norris revealed that managing his battery deployment proved to be one of his biggest challenges throughout the race, particularly as McLaren struggled to match its rivals on the straights.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, Norris explained how the constant need to monitor his battery left him vulnerable to overtaking moves.

Lando Norris © XPB Images

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Norris said, "At the very beginning of the race, trying to figure out the battery, I always just seemed to be on the bad side every time I got overtaken. I had no battery, someone else had more battery behind, and I just kept dropping back.

"The whole race was judging battery the whole time. I'm looking at the battery more than I'm looking at where I'm going around this track. So it's the most important thing.

"But the second half of the race was very strong, I think, in terms of obviously not making mistakes, staying out of the chaos of some of the others around us, and playing things right in the last three, four laps in terms of positioning and slipstreams, again, battery, to give myself the best chance to finish second.

"Because today wasn't a race about trying to win. There was no chance we could win the race today, but P2 was the best, and we achieved it."

Norris insisted that his improved performance during the second half of the Grand Prix had little to do with the tyre compounds, instead highlighting the importance of managing energy deployment.

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Lando Norris © XPB Images

"It was nothing to do with tyres. The pace was just as good in the first stint as it was in the second," Norris explained.

"A lot of it was just trying to figure out where to use the battery, where not to. I think I must have been pressing like nine buttons a lap, trying to just get the correct things and make the battery work as it should and give ourselves a bit of a chance.

"Because we were so slow in the straights compared to others, we just had to do a lot to try and give ourselves any hope."