Haas has confirmed that Rafael Camara will compete in the final two rounds of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

The 21-year-old Brazilian will remain alongside Ollie Bearman for the remaining races of the campaign, having already made two F1 appearances at the Brazil and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

Camara was confirmed in October as a full-time Haas driver for the 2027 season, but has been handed an early opportunity to gain valuable experience ahead of his first complete campaign.

This opportunity arose after Esteban Ocon and Haas parted ways during the Mexico Grand Prix, in which Ryo Hirakawa replaced the French driver.

Rafael Camara © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The American outfit confirmed the decision to keep Camara in the car for the remainder of 2026 in a statement following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ensuring the Brazilian will participate in the Qatar Grand Prix on November 27-29 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4-6.

His continued involvement will provide further opportunities to familiarise himself with the team and its operations before preparations intensify for next season.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu welcomed the opportunity to continue working with Camara, praising the Brazilian's approach during his opening two race weekends.

"We're excited to be able to finish the season with Rafa driving and build on his first two race starts with the team in Brazil and America," Komatsu said.

Rafael Camara © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm delighted that Rafa's embraced every track session as a learning opportunity and embedded himself further within the team.

"We now get to finish the season together which is advantageous to us all ahead of a relatively short off-season and as our 2027 preparations get underway."

The announcement means Camara will have completed four Grand Prix weekends with Haas before officially beginning his first full F1 season in 2027.