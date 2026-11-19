Rafael Camara will be a full-time F1 driver in 2027, but he could yet return to F2 for the final two rounds of the 2026 season.

Camara is racing this weekend in Las Vegas for the second time in F1 after making his race debut with Haas last time out in Brazil after the American team dropped Esteban Ocon mid-weekend in Mexico.

The Brazilian is leading the F2 championship at the moment with two rounds to go in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

If he were to race those final two F2 rounds to try to secure the championship, he would forego the chance to race F1 on those weekends, potentially missing out on valuable chances to continue to adapt to and learn the F1 cars he will race in 2027.

Camara heads the F2 championship with two rounds to go

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On the other hand, if he races F1 and skips F2 he will miss out on his one chance to take the F2 title before stepping up to F1.

“Well, that's a very good question,” said Camara, as reported by Motorsport.com, when asked ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix whether he will do the final two races of the year in F2 or F1.

“Both of them will be very important for me.

“In F2, I feel like the whole year you're working for that and for sure you want to finish in a high. And also, I wouldn't be in this position or having the opportunities if it didn't happen, what happened this year in F2 with Invicta. So, for sure, it would be very special.

“At the end of the day, I'll be doing what I love to do, and I'll be happy in doing [either] of them. But it will definitely be a difficult decision to do on my side.

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Rafael Camara © XPB Images

“One side, you have Formula 1, something you've always been dreaming of being and doing in your life.

“[On] the other side, you have the whole championship and you're working the whole year to close that.

“Let's see. I'll try now to focus on this weekend and finish in a good way. And then hopefully we can sort it out, what will happen after that.”

The F2 title for Camara would go in addition to the F3 title he won last year, were he able to win it. It’s something he admits would make his junior career something nice to look back on.

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“I think that would be nice, finishing the F2 season,” he said.

Rafael Camara was in trouble with the stewards on his first proper day as an F1 driver

“And for sure, when you [look back on] what you achieved on the junior categories, I think it's something very nice, having the F3 and F2 championship, winning as a rookie.

“Not only that, but the feeling of winning and doing things will be very nice.

“But I still don't know what will happen and I don't know how I will do it. Like I said, I'm just trying to finish this weekend and then for sure there will be a lot of things to discuss after.”

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