Ollie Bearman says he is “quite disappointed” that his Formula 1 future remains unresolved with just three races remaining in the 2026 season.

While it is almost considered a formality that Bearman will stay at Haas in 2027, the lack of official announcement is curious, particularly given the identity of his new team-mate Rafael Camara was confirmed over a month ago.

The 21-year-old Briton has admitted to growing frustrated at a situation he described as being “strange”, despite being confident that he will remain with Haas next term.

"There is nothing new to say. If I'm honest, I'm quite disappointed that I'm sitting here at round 20 without a contract signed for next year. It's been a strange situation, but we're getting there," Bearman told media including Motorsport.com in Las Vegas.

Bearman is expected to remain with Haas

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"All I can say is that it's a bit disappointing and obviously it's not ideal for a driver's confidence and things like that. Of course, I know that I've done a good job this year, but the fact that I don't know what I'm doing next year is not ideal. I'll tell you that much.”

With Bearman and Haas absolutely clear they want to continue together, the delay appears to be coming on the Ferrari side. Bearman is determined to race with Ferrari in the future but knows he cannot be given any guarantees with the situation largely out of his hands.

“It’s very clear that I'm trying to stay at Haas and that I deserve to stay at Haas. At least I feel that way. It's just a strange situation,” he explained.

"I really thought that we had made decent progress in the last triple header, but maybe it doesn't seem that way. It's a little disappointing. I hope that we can get to the end of this weekend and that I have some good news to tell you.”

He added: ”My goal for 2027 is very clear. I think we have unfinished business here.

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Bearman is teaming up with fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara

"Then looking further into the future, it's not really in my hands, let's say it like that. It's not my avenue. I'm driving the car, but from what I've understood, it's been a challenging one.”

With Charles Leclerc under contract until at least the 2028, Bearman’s hopes on getting a Ferrari seat likely lie on whether Lewis Hamilton continues to extend his F1 career beyond 2027.

So far, all the noise from Hamilton’s side is that he has no plans to hang up his helmet any time soon, with the seven-time world champion even suggesting he could stick around until the 2030s.

What’s more, Bearman will be partnered by fellow Ferrari junior Camara in what is already being dubbed as being a head-to-head battle to secure a future drive with the Scuderia.

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"I'm under contract with Ferrari. Ferrari have given me this incredible opportunity to step into F1 with them for the first time," Bearman said.

"I'm still a Ferrari junior driver and my ultimate dream is to race for Ferrari. They're the most iconic team and they're the first team that believed in me as a kid.

"It's still my ultimate dream, but there's no doubt that looking into the future, there may be some challenges there. There's no denying that, it's very clear. I don't really have much say in the matter. We just need to see how things develop over time.”

Asked whether the ongoing delay was affecting his preparations for 2027, Bearman replied: "Like I said, we are getting there, but it's not a good feeling to be sitting here with two races to go without things sorted out.

"Even though I know that we're pretty much there, the fact is that we're not. There's no excuse for being here without a contract signed, quite honestly."

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