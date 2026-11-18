McLaren Formula 1 team boss Zak Brown has explained why the 2026 season has been so tough, as the squad’s title defence crumbled.

The Woking-based outfit scored its first drivers’ title win since 2008 last year with Lando Norris, after he beat Max Verstappen by two points in a championship battle that went down to the wire.

It followed on from McLaren’s first constructors’ championship success since the 1990s in 2024.

But the transition to new rules in 2026 put McLaren on the back foot, with the team currently fourth in the standings with three rounds to go.

Lando Norris © XPB Images

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“We don’t want excuses, but…”

Reigning champion Norris sits sixth in the drivers’ points ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with three wins to his credit this season in Hungary, the Netherlands and Brazil.

Team-mate Oscar Piastri won’t be able to finish higher than seventh in the championship this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brown says McLaren isn’t looking for “excuses”, but believes its push for the title in 2025 ultimately hindered its 2026 season.

“What’s great is we kind of never talk about it, because we don’t want to have excuses,” Brown said.

Brown says McLaren pushed 2025 development to the end

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“But, reality is you get the least amount of wind tunnel time because the team that won gets it – but we never kind of talk about that.

“We were developing and racing pretty hard last year up to the last race.

“Some teams went, ‘We’re done for ’25, let’s focus on ’26.’

“And then also, not being a works team, when a new technology comes out, there’s a lag of understanding how everything works.

“So if I think about how we know the power unit works today versus Australia, night and day, and the works team – rightfully so – they get a head start on you because they’re the works team.

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Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

“We’ve now kind of caught up, maybe not yet to their level of knowledge, but we’ve come a long way.

“So when you kind of package that all together… but what I never want that to make it sound like is an excuse. We’ve just got to do a better job.”

McLaren has already turned its focus to 2027, with a recent update package in Brazil marking the foundations of its new car.

That development will continue into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the team debuts a new floor.

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