Lando Norris suffers Brazil GP mishap as podium celebration goes wrong

Lando Norris was left red-faced on the podium after his victory in Brazil.

Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium
Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium

Lando Norris suffered a mishap on the Formula 1 podium following his victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

The McLaren driver turned in a near-flawless drive to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to victory in a gripping race at Interlagos, with his only error coming at the start as he lost the lead to Andrea Kimi Antonelli. 

Norris reclaimed the lead when newly-crowned world champion Antonelli spun off at the first corner, before producing a controlled performance to secure his third victory of the season. 

After an almost perfect race, things went wrong for the 2025 world champion on the podium when he attempted his trademark celebration, in which he slams the champagne bottle onto the ground to create more spray. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

On this occasion, however, the bottle shattered on impact and sent shards of glass flying all over the podium, leaving just the top of the bottle left in Norris’ hand. 

Norris then appeared to walk face-first into the fireworks on the podium. 

Thankfully, Norris was unhurt in the moment that quickly went viral on social media. 

Explaining his unique celebration, which he has done since his junior days, Norris said last year: "Instead of shaking the bottle and then spraying it, you smash it against the ground. The trick here is to not smash it. And the trick to that is by having a very, very thick, strong bottle.”

This time Norris did not get it right, much to the amusement of fans watching all over the world. 

Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle
Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle

It is not the first time Norris has suffered a mishap on the podium.

At the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen’s handmade porcelain trophy when he slammed his champagne bottle on the ground. 

On his victory, Norris said: "It was a very tough race, very very tough.

"I didn't have the best of launches off the line. A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit.

"The main thing today was I kept it cool and didn't make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well.

“This weekend we had an opportunity to get pole and an opportunity to win, and I feel like most times this year when there's been an opportunity, I've went for it and we've been able to achieve it.

"I have to say a big thanks to the team because they are still working very hard.

"It's annoying when you can't give them a good result back, like the last few weeks, but certainly this weekend I feel like we have been able to give something back to to them and give them a reward for their hard work.

"Always a big thanks to them and we will have to keep pushing until the end of the year."

Tags:

F1
Lando Norris
McLaren
Lando Norris suffers Brazil GP mishap as podium celebration goes wrong
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lando Norris takes pole in heavily-delayed wet Brazil GP qualifying
Lando Norris took his third straight pole in Brazil
F1 News
First impressions of McLaren’s big Brazil GP upgrade
Lando Norris
F1 News
New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli fastest in second Brazil GP practice
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren
Lando Norris set the pace in McLaren's upgraded MCL40
F1 News
McLaren reveals major upgrade package for Brazil GP
Lando Norris
F1 News
McLaren’s Brazil GP upgrade features first look at 2027 F1 development
McLaren will bring further updates to its MCL40 car in Brazil

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari radio confusion behind costly Brazil GP mistake
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris suffers Brazil GP mishap as podium celebration goes wrong
20m ago
Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium
F1 News
Toto Wolff's first words as Mercedes seals constructors’ F1 title
59m ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
New F1 championship standings after the Brazil Grand Prix
1h ago
Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s heartwarming gesture as Red Bull F1 veteran leaves
4h ago
Max Verstappen made a classy gesture for a Red Bull team-mate

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Mixed up Brazil GP starting grid after engine penalties
4h ago
Lando Norris celebrates his pole
F1 News
George Russell warns F1 over risks of “horrific incident” at Brazil GP
5h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Ted Kravitz insists Racing Bulls ‘can’t sack’ Liam Lawson amid 2027 uncertainty
5h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Fred Vasseur’s $1 million contribution to Esteban Ocon’s F1 debut revealed
5h ago
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
What Mercedes needs to be crowned F1 champions again in Brazil
9h ago
Mercedes can clinch its ninth constructors' world title in Brazil