Lando Norris suffers Brazil GP mishap as podium celebration goes wrong

Lando Norris suffered a mishap on the Formula 1 podium following his victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver turned in a near-flawless drive to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to victory in a gripping race at Interlagos, with his only error coming at the start as he lost the lead to Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Norris reclaimed the lead when newly-crowned world champion Antonelli spun off at the first corner, before producing a controlled performance to secure his third victory of the season.

After an almost perfect race, things went wrong for the 2025 world champion on the podium when he attempted his trademark celebration, in which he slams the champagne bottle onto the ground to create more spray.

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On this occasion, however, the bottle shattered on impact and sent shards of glass flying all over the podium, leaving just the top of the bottle left in Norris’ hand.

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Norris then appeared to walk face-first into the fireworks on the podium.

Thankfully, Norris was unhurt in the moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Explaining his unique celebration, which he has done since his junior days, Norris said last year: "Instead of shaking the bottle and then spraying it, you smash it against the ground. The trick here is to not smash it. And the trick to that is by having a very, very thick, strong bottle.”

This time Norris did not get it right, much to the amusement of fans watching all over the world.

Norris holds all that was left of the champagne bottle

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It is not the first time Norris has suffered a mishap on the podium.

At the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen’s handmade porcelain trophy when he slammed his champagne bottle on the ground.

On his victory, Norris said: "It was a very tough race, very very tough.

"I didn't have the best of launches off the line. A lot of challenges today with the conditions and going onto slicks in the wet is always tough, especially when you are pushing for the lead and trying to catch up a little bit.

"The main thing today was I kept it cool and didn't make any mistakes and had the pace when I needed to. Nice to be back on the top step and what a place to do it as well.

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“This weekend we had an opportunity to get pole and an opportunity to win, and I feel like most times this year when there's been an opportunity, I've went for it and we've been able to achieve it.

"I have to say a big thanks to the team because they are still working very hard.

"It's annoying when you can't give them a good result back, like the last few weeks, but certainly this weekend I feel like we have been able to give something back to to them and give them a reward for their hard work.

"Always a big thanks to them and we will have to keep pushing until the end of the year."