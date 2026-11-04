What time is the next F1 race? Brazil GP dates and full schedule

The 20th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on the weekend of 6-8 November.

It follows the 19th round of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden F1 world title with a third-place finish behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes can secure the constructors’ world championship this weekend in Brazil to make it a double title celebration.

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

When is the 2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix?

Antonelli was crowned world champion in Mexico © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 6-8 November at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos.

It is the third and final race on the leg of the current American triple-header, following events in Austin and Mexico City.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have the most wins in Brazil on the current F1 grid with three victories each at Interlagos.

Lando Norris won last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix as he closed in on the world championship. Verstappen won the previous two races in Brazil in 2023 and 2024.

The early weather forecast predicts a potentially changeable weekend in Sao Paulo. Friday currently looks dry while thundery showers could hit on Saturday. Drizzle is forecast for Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix, with lights out at 5pm GMT.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

What is the 2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix schedule?

Norris won last year in Sao Paulo

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 3:30pm - 4:30pm GMT

Free Practice 2 - 7pm - 8pm GMT

Saturday

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Free Practice 3 - 2:30pm - 3:30pm GMT

Qualifying - 6pm - 7pm GMT

Sunday

Race - 5pm start GMT

How can I watch the 2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix?

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss an update.

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?