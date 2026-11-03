Honda reveals cause of Aston Martin's reliability woes at Mexico Grand Prix

Aston Martin's difficult 2026 Formula 1 campaign continued at the Mexico Grand Prix, with Honda admitting that it underestimated the cooling demands placed on its power unit.

The British squad endured another frustrating weekend in Mexico City, as recurring reliability problems prevented it from making the most of its potential.

Honda's trackside general manager and chief engineer, Orihara, explained that the high-altitude conditions at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez placed greater demands on the energy recovery system (ERS) than initially anticipated.

"We knew that with the special high-altitude circumstance of Mexico City, we would face some additional challenges compared to other racetracks for the cooling," Orihara said following the race.

Aston Martin © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The cooling difficulties were not confined to a single session, with Aston Martin encountering problems throughout the weekend as it attempted to manage the demands placed on its power unit.

"However, we found that our ERS cooling circuit was under heavier stress than anticipated and this is why we had to stop the car in different sessions.

"Despite completing a series of laps during the practice sessions, the issue occurred today and during qualifying yesterday."

Fernando Alonso also expressed frustration with the situation, suggesting that the car's potential was being restricted by the limitations of the engine.

"The car is very good," Alonso said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Alonso © XPB Images

"The problem is just, we cannot do more laps than a certain number, apparently, with the engine. Hopefully, we learned a lesson, and we come next year more prepared."

Despite the difficulties, Honda believes the information gathered during the weekend will prove valuable when Formula 1 returns to Mexico City in 2027.

"At each race this year, we need to learn for 2027, even the hard lessons," Orihara added.

"We have a lot of data that we can bring back to this circuit next year, including on the turbo lag, and we will work on the solutions."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT