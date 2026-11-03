Honda reveals cause of Aston Martin's reliability woes at Mexico Grand Prix

Honda has explained the reliability issues that plagued Aston Martin throughout the Mexico Grand Prix weekend.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

Aston Martin's difficult 2026 Formula 1 campaign continued at the Mexico Grand Prix, with Honda admitting that it underestimated the cooling demands placed on its power unit.

The British squad endured another frustrating weekend in Mexico City, as recurring reliability problems prevented it from making the most of its potential.

Honda's trackside general manager and chief engineer, Orihara, explained that the high-altitude conditions at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez placed greater demands on the energy recovery system (ERS) than initially anticipated.

"We knew that with the special high-altitude circumstance of Mexico City, we would face some additional challenges compared to other racetracks for the cooling," Orihara said following the race.

Aston Martin
Aston Martin
© XPB Images

The cooling difficulties were not confined to a single session, with Aston Martin encountering problems throughout the weekend as it attempted to manage the demands placed on its power unit.

"However, we found that our ERS cooling circuit was under heavier stress than anticipated and this is why we had to stop the car in different sessions.

"Despite completing a series of laps during the practice sessions, the issue occurred today and during qualifying yesterday."

Fernando Alonso also expressed frustration with the situation, suggesting that the car's potential was being restricted by the limitations of the engine.

"The car is very good," Alonso said.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

"The problem is just, we cannot do more laps than a certain number, apparently, with the engine. Hopefully, we learned a lesson, and we come next year more prepared."

Despite the difficulties, Honda believes the information gathered during the weekend will prove valuable when Formula 1 returns to Mexico City in 2027.

"At each race this year, we need to learn for 2027, even the hard lessons," Orihara added.

"We have a lot of data that we can bring back to this circuit next year, including on the turbo lag, and we will work on the solutions."

Tags:

F1
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso

Related Articles

F1 News
True extent of damage that ruined Fernando Alonso’s US GP revealed
Fernando Alonso was left frustrated in Austin
F1 News
Fernando Alonso’s scathing F1 driver criticism branded “exaggerated”
Fernando Alonso was critical of back marker F1 drivers
F1 News
Fernando Alonso tears into ‘low-quality’ Alex Albon after US GP clash
Alonso was less than impressed with Albon
F1 News
Adrian Newey reveals harsh Honda truth and progress ‘disappointment’
Adrian Newey says Honda is disappointed with its lack of progress
F1 News
Adrian Newey responds to Christian Horner criticism and addresses relationship
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner spent nearly 20 years together at Red Bull
F1 News
Christian Horner’s Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc plan that was blocked by Red Bull
Horner eyed Leclerc and Alonso as possible Perez replacements

Latest News

F1 News
Honda reveals cause of Aston Martin's reliability woes at Mexico Grand Prix
4m ago
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
Toto Wolff sends message to Kimi Antonelli doubters after record-breaking F1 title
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Fred Vasseur demands 'respect' in stern warning to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Mexico GP clash
1h ago
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli confirms 2027 F1 race number following maiden title win
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo eyed for surprise Formula E opportunity
5h ago
Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton praises Kimi Antonelli's historic F1 title: "So well deserved"
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli & Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Cadillac F1 team owner evaluating $3 billion sale after sudden U-turn
6h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
George Russell breaks silence after Kimi Antonelli’s title win: "More bad days than good"
7h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
02/11/26
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years