Fernando Alonso’s scathing F1 driver criticism branded “exaggerated”

Fernando Alonso has been challenged over his criticism of F1 drivers at the back of the grid.

Fernando Alonso was critical of back marker F1 drivers
Fernando Alonso was critical of back marker F1 drivers

Fernando Alonso’s scathing comments about Formula 1 drivers at the back of the grid were “exaggerated”, it has been claimed. 

That is the view of ex-F1 driver turned Sky Sports Italia pundit Ivan Capelli, who feels Alonso overstepped the mark with his criticism following the United States Grand Prix. 

Alonso levelled the harsh claim that a third of F1’s grid is “very low” in quality after a first-lap collision with Williams driver Alex Albon ruined his race. 

"When you start at the back, there is this risk always. I think the quality of the drivers in the low third of the grid is very low. As we saw today with Alex. So I think we need to improve the car and start a little bit higher up,” two-time world champion Alonso said after Sunday’s race. 

Alonso and Albon came to blows on the first lap
Alonso and Albon came to blows on the first lap

Alonso ultimately finished 16th after sustaining significant damage to his Aston Martin. 

Responding to Alonso’s criticism of drivers towards the back of the F1 grid, Capelli told Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "In my opinion he exaggerated. 

“Because, in any case, if we want to catch even those who are truly racing at the back - I’m referring to Perez or Bottas, for example - we have to remember that a few years ago, when they had more competitive cars, they were even capable of winning races.

"When you try to do something extra with a car that doesn’t allow you to do so, the chances of making mistakes inevitably increase.

"The machine doesn't always do what you want. And so the error runs away, the contact escapes.” 

The contact ruined Alonso's race
The contact ruined Alonso's race

Capelli believes younger drivers, such as runaway F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, have adapted to the new generation of cars and regulations better. 

"Younger people may have a greater ability to adapt to this new technology,” he said, adding that for older drivers “it means modifying automatisms, habits and instincts that have been built over the years”.

On Alonso, Capelli continued: "I think he's basically still having fun. 

"And since he's a big head, he keeps trying to be able to score once again, to write his own story.” 

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Fernando Alonso’s scathing F1 driver criticism branded “exaggerated”
Lewis Larkam
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Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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