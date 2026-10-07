Fernando Alonso makes wild Lewis Hamilton claim and blasts ‘unfair’ F1 decision

Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1's decision to reset the starting order at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was “100%” unfair.

There were chaotic scenes before Sunday’s race even began as several cars including Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari hit trouble and were seen crawling on the formation lap.

With several drivers left out of position, and some even stopping on track, F1 abandoned its unsuccessful attempt to start the grand prix.

The order was reset to the original starting grid when the race eventually got underway following a further 40 minute delay while F1’s governing body diagnosed a “software bug” with the 2026 power units.

Start of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

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Alonso, who would have started 11th had the order not been reset, blasted the decision, which did not follow the specific regulation over starting procedures being suspended.

"100%. I mean, this is motor racing…if it's a safety concern, I get it. If there are five cars in the middle of the road or whatever, we have to stop the race and we need to see what's going on,” Alonso said when speaking to reporters prior to the FIA’s explanation of what happened.

"But I think they were out of the race. They were out, even on the [start/finish pit]wall. They had to push it two metres, the marshals, and retire the car - like we do in 50% of the races.

"It's the first time I see it, but right now I don't have all the info, so maybe there is a clear explanation and it's OK. I'm not too concerned.”

Speaking to Spanish media, Alonso added: “I don’t know what happened; they’ll have to explain it.

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Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

“I’ve had retirements in the middle of races this year, and the race was never stopped because we retired, but it seems that Hamilton was in the gravel and there was stress.

“They had to stop the race so he could rejoin; it’s all been a bit weird. I suppose they’ll explain it to us in Singapore. There’s too much technology; in the end, the spectator doesn’t appreciate it.”

Alonso went on to finish eighth, recording Aston Martin's best result of the 2026 season so far.

The rule in question is Article B5.14.1 of the FIA’s sporting regulations, which states: "If at any time after the formation laps behind the safety car have commenced, track conditions are considered unsuitable to start the [session], the message "STARTING PROCEDURE SUSPENDED" will be sent to all competitors.

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"Red flags will be shown at all marshal posts and at the control line, and the orange lights on the start gantry will be illuminated.

"All F1 cars must enter the pitlane behind the safety car.

"The first F1 car to arrive in the pitlane should proceed directly to the pitlane exit…All the other F1 cars should form up in a line behind the first F1 car in the order they entered the pitlane behind the safety car when the starting procedure was suspended."

Given Hamilton was not solely to blame, and several drivers were affected by the gremlins, F1 ultimately took a common-sense approach to handle the situation.