Christian Horner sends message in response to Red Bull’s landmark F1 win

Christian Horner has responded to his former team Red Bull’s landmark first Formula 1 victory with Ford at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Max Verstappen converted a dominant first pole position of the season into his and Red Bull’s first victory of the 2026 campaign with a brilliant drive at Sepang.

Not only did the four-time world champion secure back-to-back wins in Malaysia separated by nine years, Verstappen also claimed a significant achievement for Red Bull.

The victory marked the first time Red Bull has won since starting its partnership with Ford and producing its first-ever in-house engine.

Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory of the season

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And Horner, who played an instrumental role in setting up the Red Bull Powertrains project and subsequent collaboration with Ford, was quick to offer his congratulations after Verstappen’s win.

“From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years,” Horner wrote on his Instagram story. “Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max and the whole team. An incredible achievement!”

Verstappen’s sees him move level on points with fifth-placed reigning world champion Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull is now just 18 points behind third-placed McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Horner was sacked as Red Bull CEO and team principal days after the 2025 British Grand Prix following 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes squad.

The 52-year-old Briton is seeking a return to the F1 paddock and has recently found himself linked with Ferrari.

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Horner is targeting a return to F1 © XPB Images

Horner further fuelled speculation over current Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur’s position by publicly admitting for the first time that he would be interested in joining the Italian outfit.

Ferrari responded to the rumours by backing Vasseur as its team principal, while drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have also defended the Frenchman.

"At this stage in my life, there's only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership," Horner said in an interview with The Times.

”Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It's the dream. And arguably it's the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

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In July last year, Vasseur signed a multi-year contract extension to continue in his role at Ferrari until at least the end of 2027.