Mercedes reveals Singapore split car plan amid F1 upgrade confusion

Mercedes has revealed its action plan for the Singapore Grand Prix to better understand whether its F1 upgrade worked.

Mercedes has been left confused about its upgraded W17
Mercedes has been left confused about its upgraded W17

Mercedes will run a back-to-back test with its old and new aerodynamic package at the Singapore Grand Prix after its long-awaited Formula 1 upgrade painted a confusing picture. 

The German manufacturer debuted a highly-anticipated upgrade package to its W17 at the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out, but was left perplexed after it failed to deliver the step Mercedes hoped for. 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted it was “very difficult to understand” the team’s underwhelming performance in qualifying in Malaysia and was surprised the substantial upgrade did not bring the 0.3-improvement that was expected. 

Wolff has confirmed the team will work to better understand whether or not the upgrade was successful by running a back-to-back comparison test at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. 

Mercedes had a tricky weekend in Malaysia
Mercedes had a tricky weekend in Malaysia
© XPB Images

"We have identified several areas we need to investigate further, but F1 doesn't offer simple answers and we need more evidence before drawing firm conclusions,” Wolff said. 

“Singapore gives us an immediate opportunity to continue that work. The characteristics of the circuit are very different and that will help us build a clearer picture of where we are. 

“That is why we will evaluate both the latest update package and our previous specification across the weekend to ensure we fully understand the direction we need to take.”

George Russell engine penalty confirmed 

Wolff also confirmed that George Russell will indeed be taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid in Singapore in a further blow to his fading championship hopes. 

Russell retired with five laps to go
Russell retired with five laps to go
© XPB Images

Russell suffered a heartbreaking power unit failure in his Mercedes late in the Bahrain Grand Prix while running third behind team-mate and direct title rival Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The Briton will have a new power unit fitted in Singapore, which will see him exceed his permitted allocation of four engines for the season and therefore result in a back-of-the-grid start. 

“George has the added challenge of a power unit penalty, which will mean starting from the back of the grid on Sunday, following the engine failure in Malaysia,” Wolff added. 

“That is particularly frustrating given the way he drove last weekend and the result he deserved to be fighting for. Unfortunately, these things are part of the sport and our focus now is on giving him the best possible car and opportunities to fight back through the field. 

“We need to maximise this final Sprint weekend of the year, keep learning, and score the strongest result we can with both cars. Singapore will be an important test of our understanding and our resilience as a team.” 

Russell’s retirement leaves him 84 points behind Antonelli with seven scheduled races remaining this season. 

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Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes reveals Singapore split car plan amid F1 upgrade confusion
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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