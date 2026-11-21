Max Verstappen offered a frosty two-word response to his final practice clash with Formula 1 rival George Russell at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In the third and final practice session in Las Vegas, Verstappen and Russell made contact while fighting for position as they ran side-by-side through Turn 14, resulting in the pair banging wheels.

The stewards issued the four-time world champion with a warning for moving under braking and behaviour that “fell below the standard of driving expected”.

Verstappen dismissed the incident after qualifying in Las Vegas, giving a two-word response in an awkward press conference featuring both drivers as he insisted: "Nothing happened.”

Antonelli separated Verstappen and Russell in an awkward press conference

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Russell, who had Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli sat in-between himself and Verstappen, said: "[There's] no confusion, I think it was pretty clear".

In a separate interview in the TV pen, Russell said he won’t accept being “screwed over” by Verstappen, who he accused of “walking around like they’re bigger and better than everyone else”.

“I think a warning was fine. There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap, but when you do this, you are screwing this person over, and he does this week in, week out with many drivers, and everybody accepts it,” Russell told Sky Italia.

”I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. So, yeah, somebody’s got to stand up to that guy.”

The incident marked the latest flashpoint in a heated rivalry between Russell and Verstappen that boiled over towards the end of the 2024 season.

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Russell claimed Verstappen said he was going to “put me on my f***ing head in the wall” following an incident in qualifying at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix that cost the Dutchman pole position after being hit with a penalty for impeding the Mercedes driver.

The pair also clashed in the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for appearing to deliberately drive into Russell’s car.

Russell’s comments about wanting to “stand up to” Verstappen echo similar remarks he made at the end of 2024 amid their war of words.