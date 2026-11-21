The Las Vegas Grand Prix will see a mismatched grid for the start of the race, with five drivers taking grid penalties and surprise eliminations in Q2.

Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap in Q3, as he was the final driver to take the chequered flag, but he will take a five-place grid penalty, so he will start from sixth place.

Max Verstappen set the second-fastest lap of the session, but after qualifying in second place, he will inherit pole position from Mercedes.

George Russell was hoping to be the Mercedes driver to secure pole position, but instead, he will start from second place alongside Verstappen, after qualifying in third place.

Rounding out the top five on the timesheets were Lando Norris in fourth and Isack Hadjar in fifth, but they will start from third and fourth on the grid after moving up due to Antonelli’s penalty.

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Arvid Lindblad qualified in sixth place, outside of the top five, but will move into fifth on the grid, which will be the best starting position in his rookie season.

Oscar Piastri was meant to start from seventh place, but will take a 10-place grid penalty, so will drop back to seventeenth on the grid.

Liam Lawson will inherit Piastri’s seventh-place grid slot, with the Alpine drivers behind him in eighth and ninth place on the grid.

The Ferrari drivers were both eliminated from qualifying in Q2, as Charles Leclerc was in 11th and Lewis Hamilton in 12th, but they will also both move up a place, which puts Leclerc into 10th on the grid.

Qualifying Results

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.684 1m35.086 1m33.893 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.264 1m34.394 1m34.151 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.664 1m34.617 1m34.224 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.109 1m34.766 1m34.244 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.413 1m35.064 1m34.592 6 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.456 1m34.963 1m34.668 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.491 1m34.763 1m34.899 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.489 1m35.048 1m35.090 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.718 1m34.559 1m35.105 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.930 1m34.982 1m35.314 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.040 1m35.197 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.743 1m35.253 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.710 1m35.460 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.588 1m35.641 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m36.149 1m35.993 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m35.856 1m36.125 17 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.220 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.383 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.400 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m37.550 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.601 22 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m48.005

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