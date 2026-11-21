F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from the final practice session at the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will see a mismatched grid for the start of the race, with five drivers taking grid penalties and surprise eliminations in Q2.
Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap in Q3, as he was the final driver to take the chequered flag, but he will take a five-place grid penalty, so he will start from sixth place.
Max Verstappen set the second-fastest lap of the session, but after qualifying in second place, he will inherit pole position from Mercedes.
George Russell was hoping to be the Mercedes driver to secure pole position, but instead, he will start from second place alongside Verstappen, after qualifying in third place.
Rounding out the top five on the timesheets were Lando Norris in fourth and Isack Hadjar in fifth, but they will start from third and fourth on the grid after moving up due to Antonelli’s penalty.
Arvid Lindblad qualified in sixth place, outside of the top five, but will move into fifth on the grid, which will be the best starting position in his rookie season.
Oscar Piastri was meant to start from seventh place, but will take a 10-place grid penalty, so will drop back to seventeenth on the grid.
Liam Lawson will inherit Piastri’s seventh-place grid slot, with the Alpine drivers behind him in eighth and ninth place on the grid.
The Ferrari drivers were both eliminated from qualifying in Q2, as Charles Leclerc was in 11th and Lewis Hamilton in 12th, but they will also both move up a place, which puts Leclerc into 10th on the grid.
Qualifying Results
|2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.684
|1m35.086
|1m33.893
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.264
|1m34.394
|1m34.151
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.664
|1m34.617
|1m34.224
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.109
|1m34.766
|1m34.244
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.413
|1m35.064
|1m34.592
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.456
|1m34.963
|1m34.668
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.491
|1m34.763
|1m34.899
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.489
|1m35.048
|1m35.090
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.718
|1m34.559
|1m35.105
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.930
|1m34.982
|1m35.314
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.040
|1m35.197
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.743
|1m35.253
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.710
|1m35.460
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.588
|1m35.641
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m36.149
|1m35.993
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m35.856
|1m36.125
|17
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.220
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.383
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.400
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m37.550
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.601
|22
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m48.005