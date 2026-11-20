Five Formula 1 drivers will be hit with grid penalties at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As expected, new F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli will take a five-place grid drop for a fresh international combustion engine.

Mercedes has introduced a long-awaited ADUO-permitted turbocharger change in Las Vegas but Antonelli will not pick up a further grid drop for that. Team-mate George Russell is sticking with the old specification turbo to avoid a penalty.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri will serve a 10-place grid penalty, as does Williams driver Carlos Sainz, both of whom have had the new Mercedes turbo fitted to their cars.

Piastri will serve a 10-place grid drop

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike their team-mates, Lando Norris and Alex Albon can run the turbo without incurring penalties, as too can the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

Lance Stroll will also take a 10-place penalty for using a new energy store and control electronics in his Aston Martin-Honda.

The two changes come after the Canadian suffered a battery-related retirement in Brazil last time out.

Haas driver Ollie Bearman is set to start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the very back of the grid after taking on wholesale power unit changes.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In total, moving onto his fifth internal combustion engine, fifth turbocharger, fifth exhaust and fifth MGU-K, adds up to 35 places.

Bearman will start from the very back