Valtteri Bottas says he is pleased to end “unnecessary” speculation about his Formula 1 future after being confirmed with Cadillac for 2027.

Cadillac announced ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix that Bottas will stay on for the team’s sophomore campaign next season, completing an unchanged driver line-up alongside Sergio Perez, who last month penned a contract extension until the end of 2029.

The 37-year-old Finn insisted the news was not a surprise given he agreed a long-term deal when he joined the American outfit for its F1 debut.

"[I] wasn't surprised [about the announcement] but it's nice to be confirmed because I always signed up for the long term, not for one year,” Bottas said.

Bottas will stay at Cadillac for a second season

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"I signed up to a project knowing that it's going to be tricky, it's going to be a bumpy road and there's still going to be bumps ahead of us but at least they're getting smaller I think.

"Very happy because that was always the intention, to get into the project for the long term and try and move forward for the future.”

Cadillac’s extensive preparations to earn Colton Herta a superlicence required to race in F1 had fuelled rumours the team was considering replacing Bottas.

But Bottas stressed ensuring Herta achieved a superlicence this year was “always the plan”.

"With Colton it was always the plan this year that the team was trying to get enough points for him to get a Super Licence because if he misses it this year, it's going to be almost impossible to get in the future," he explained.

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Colton Herta © XPB Images

"It doesn't mean that you need to use him immediately, there are several years that it will stay valid. That was always the plan.

"There's been a bit too much noise in the last weeks, it's been really unnecessary but that's why we wanted to put out official confirmation today, which I've known for a while that should be the case.

"At least we can get rid of the noise and I can just focus on the job instead of answering questions about that kind of stuff. It gives me a peace to work again for the future.”