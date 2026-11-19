Newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As well as taking Mercedes’ new turbocharger, Antonelli is expected to take a new internal combustion engine in Las Vegas, which will trigger an automatic five-place grid drop. This is set to be confirmed by the FIA during practice.

After clinching the constructors’ championship last time out in Brazil, Mercedes will finally debut the new turbo this weekend after being permitted the upgrade via the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system.

This was confirmed ahead of the weekend by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, though he did not suggest that Antonelli would get a grid penalty.

Mercedes celebrated winning the constructors' title in Brazil © XPB Images

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Mercedes has elected to fit the new turbo on Antonelli’s W17 only, to avoid team-mate George Russell being hit with a grid penalty.

The Silver Arrows want to give Russell the best shot at reclaiming second place in the drivers’ standings in the remaining three races of the season.

Mercedes believes the performance benefit from the updated turbocharger will be minimal.

"This is primarily about proving out the development in race-weekend conditions, with the expected performance benefit relatively small," said Wolff.

"We anticipate running it with Kimi, whilst with George our priority is protecting his grid position with the performance benefit likely too limited to justify taking a grid penalty."

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Antonelli and Russell will wear special race suits in Las Vegas

Russell currently lies third in the drivers’ championship and is 17 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Just 33 points separate Verstappen, Russell, Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

"Our targets are clear: helping George finish as high as possible in the Drivers’ Championship, ending the year with momentum, and continuing to unlock more performance from the car,” Wolff added.

"There is more work to do on that front, and the final three races give us three more opportunities to learn and improve.”

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Meanwhile, McLaren has confirmed that Oscar Piastri will serve a 10-place grid penalty in Las Vegas after being forced to exceed his engine allowance for the season.