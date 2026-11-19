Fernando Alonso has ruled out the prospect of him still racing in Formula 1 when V8 engines return.

F1 is planning to race with a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 engine potentially from the 2030 season, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem teasing a looming announcement on his social media.

Ben Sulayem’s post, along with other social media graphics that briefly appeared on official FIA channels before being hastily deleted, created quite the buzz earlier this week.

But should the dramatic move go ahead, two-time world champion Alonso, who will be 49 in 2030, confirmed he has no intention of sticking around.

Alonso wishes F1 had stuck with V8 engines in the first place

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"No, I will not be around for the new V8. 100%,” the Spaniard told media including Motorsport.com ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was quickly pointed out to Alonso that he has surprised people in F1 before, to which he responded: "Yeah, I have surprised myself in the past as well!

“But this time I think it's the good one. When I stop, it will be the moment, also the moment to try different things. It's still a long way ahead, [the V8 return], but I think it will be enough [for me before that].”

Alonso admitted it is “frustrating” that he will miss out on the return of V8 engines, believing that F1 has wasted many years by taking the wrong direction with its much-criticised power unit regulations.

"Yes, it's frustrating that we didn't have it in 2014 already,” he said. “From 2014 to 2030 or 2031, so that means 16 years or 17 years of pure racing are lost.”

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Alonso in the Las Vegas paddock

It was recently confirmed that Alonso will return to contest the legendary Dakar Rally in 2027, alongside his F1 commitments with Aston Martin.

"Dakar was on my mind. Le Mans is on my mind, the Indy 500 is on my mind," Alonso said.

"I love competing and I love competing in race cars in which you have power when you go on throttle, and in which you have deceleration when you brake. Those are the things that we miss now in Formula 1.

"Obviously, if I continue in Formula 1 [beyond 2027], that will always be my priority and it's difficult to put things together or to combine different programs. Dakar, because it's in January, it fits a little bit better, but even that had to come with a few coincidences."

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