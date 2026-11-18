Lewis Hamilton has criticised ex-Formula 1 drivers for lacking empathy and “talking smack” about the next generation of young stars.

The seven-time world champion came out in defence of F1’s younger drivers by calling out former racers who he accused of showing “no empathy” towards the current crop of stars.

"I'm just really proud to see new people coming through, young drivers. I see a lot of these ex-Formula 1 drivers, older Formula 1 drivers, racing drivers just talking smack about young people all the time," Hamilton said in Brazil.

Hamilton’s answer came in response to being asked whether Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s title triumph had made him reflect on his own career.

Kimi Antonelli & Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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"I always wanted to make sure that I would not be that type of driver,” added Hamilton, who made his 400th grand prix start in Sao Paulo.

The 41-year-old Briton has regularly praised Antonelli, who became F1’s youngest-ever world champion this season at 20 years old.

It has marked an incredible turnaround for Antonelli, who bounced back from a rollercoaster rookie season at Mercedes to winning his maiden world title in just his second campaign.

Antonelli, who was selected as Hamilton’s replacement when he made the blockbuster switch to Ferrari, emulated his predecessor by claiming the world championship in his sophomore F1 season.

Hamilton, who has regularly faced criticism from former drivers throughout his career, has offered his support to the other young drivers on the F1 grid.

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Hamilton did not specify who he was talking about exactly

"They're all showing up every single week with all the pressures that they have. Of course, we're very privileged as racing drivers, but there are massive challenges to arrive and keep your head up and keep failing and getting back up," Hamilton added.

"This is the pinnacle of motorsport. It is the hardest platform to do well in. It's so easy to make mistakes.”