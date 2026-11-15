Has Ferrari solved its Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc problem? Fred Vasseur shares peace talk details

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has shared further details about the clear-the-air chat with his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Vasseur sat both his drivers down for a crunch meeting ahead of the race in Brazil to discuss the fallout of their opening lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix, which Hamilton claimed handed a likely victory and possible one-two to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Speaking at Interlagos, Vasseur did not divulge on the exact details of the conversation other than confirming he reminded Hamilton and Leclerc that Ferrari must come first.

The latest incident between Hamilton and Leclerc has sparked debate about the internal dynamic at Ferrari as well as the relationship between the two drivers.

Leclerc and Hamilton kept it clean in Brazil... But over meaningless positions

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But Vasseur insisted to reporters post-race in Brazil that the tension had been put to bed.

"Honestly, we had a good discussion on Friday. We cleared the situation," Vasseur explained. "I think we did a good reset on the mindset, and they left my room joking together.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton echoed Vasseur’s comments, stressing: "Everything's good. Fred brought us together. Fred was great in the meeting. And then he just left me and Charles to just give our points.

"We both had a really good, open discussion. And it's all good now. We'll just move on.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc admitted: "Of course there is tension, of course we want to finish ahead of each other, and sometimes we are not going to do things right, and it's OK sometimes to disagree on the way you see things.

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Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

"But at the same time discussing about those helps a whole lot.”

Hamilton and Leclerc did go wheel-to-wheel without drama in Brazil, but it was over lowly positions in the lower reaches of the top-10 rather than at the very front of the grid.