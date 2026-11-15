Has Ferrari solved its Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc problem? Fred Vasseur shares peace talk details

Fred Vasseur reveals more about the meeting he held with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Brazil.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has shared further details about the clear-the-air chat with his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

Vasseur sat both his drivers down for a crunch meeting ahead of the race in Brazil to discuss the fallout of their opening lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix, which Hamilton claimed handed a likely victory and possible one-two to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. 

Speaking at Interlagos, Vasseur did not divulge on the exact details of the conversation other than confirming he reminded Hamilton and Leclerc that Ferrari must come first. 

The latest incident between Hamilton and Leclerc has sparked debate about the internal dynamic at Ferrari as well as the relationship between the two drivers. 

Leclerc and Hamilton kept it clean in Brazil... But over meaningless positions
Leclerc and Hamilton kept it clean in Brazil... But over meaningless positions

But Vasseur insisted to reporters post-race in Brazil that the tension had been put to bed. 

"Honestly, we had a good discussion on Friday. We cleared the situation," Vasseur explained. "I think we did a good reset on the mindset, and they left my room joking together.” 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton echoed Vasseur’s comments, stressing: "Everything's good. Fred brought us together. Fred was great in the meeting. And then he just left me and Charles to just give our points.

"We both had a really good, open discussion. And it's all good now. We'll just move on.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc admitted: "Of course there is tension, of course we want to finish ahead of each other, and sometimes we are not going to do things right, and it's OK sometimes to disagree on the way you see things.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

"But at the same time discussing about those helps a whole lot.”

Hamilton and Leclerc did go wheel-to-wheel without drama in Brazil, but it was over lowly positions in the lower reaches of the top-10 rather than at the very front of the grid. 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Has Ferrari solved its Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc problem? Fred Vasseur shares peace talk details
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 journalist claims he has been banned from paddock after Charles Leclerc criticism
Charles Leclerc was criticised in the opinion column
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton loses 'most marketable athlete' crown and overtaken by F1 rival
Lewis Hamilton has fallen down SportsPro's ranking
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt message after visiting Palestinian children
LewisHamilton visited Palestinian childre who have fled conflict in Gaza
F1 News
Verstappen weighs in on Hamilton and Leclerc skirmish: “I’d never get two No 1 drivers"
Max Verstappen gives his verdict on tensions at Ferrari
F1 News
Norris disagrees with F1 stewards’ verdict on Leclerc penalty
Lando Norris disagreed with the stewards
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shock F1 move predicted if he’s “fed up” with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton is determined to take Ferrari back to winning ways

Latest News

F1 News
Has Ferrari solved its Hamilton-Leclerc problem? Vasseur shares peace talk details
3h ago
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur
F1 News
What time is the next F1 race? Las Vegas GP dates and full schedule
5h ago
The start of the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 News
Guenther Steiner suggests Max Verstappen ‘solution’ to solve Ferrari woes
8h ago
Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2030
F1 News
FIA boss looking to make controversial change to presidency rule
14/11/26
Ben Sulayem is looking to remain in office beyond 12 years
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals he offered to resign from Mercedes “several times”
14/11/26
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli moved to tears as stadium crowd chants his name at Italy and France match
13/11/26
Kimi Antonelli was visibly moved in the crowd
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘not fast enough’ against Charles Leclerc says Ralf Schumacher in brutal jibe
13/11/26
Lewis Hamilton has once again become the target of criticism from Ralf Schumacher
MotoGP News
Buenos Aires MotoGP circuit transformation gathers pace, F1 “dream”
13/11/26
MotoGP is returning to Buenos Aires in April, 2027
F1 News
F1 journalist claims he has been banned from paddock after Charles Leclerc criticism
13/11/26
Charles Leclerc was criticised in the opinion column
MotoGP News
Watch Dani Pedrosa race KTM MotoGP bike against Red Bull F1 car on ice
13/11/26
Dani Pedrosa rides KTM MotoGP machine in Red Bull ice race.