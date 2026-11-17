Lewis Hamilton has been told to “think about quitting” by Bernie Ecclestone in the latest brutal verdict from the former Formula 1 boss.

The 96-year-old businessman, who ran F1 from 1987 to 2017, has called the seven-time world champion out for “whining and complaining” excessively during his time at Ferrari.

Ecclestone previously questioned Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari in 2025 and has regularly criticised the 41-year-old Briton throughout his career.

"When he gets into the car to start a race, he is already whining and complaining about something before the first corner – no matter what it is,” Ecclestone told Sky Germany. “He is now reaching the age where he has to think about quitting.”

Ecclestone has criticised Hamilton's approach at Ferrari

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Ecclestone went on to claim that Charles Leclerc is Ferrari’s “man” and believes that Hamilton has already failed in his attempts to change the culture and working environment at Maranello.

"Leclerc is a Ferrari man,” he added. “Hamilton, on the other hand, came in and tried to change Ferrari's way of working. It is too late for him to do that as a single individual.”

Ecclestone’s comments come amid increased spotlight on the intra-team dynamics at Ferrari and the relationship between Hamilton and Leclerc as team-mates.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was forced to hold peace talks with his drivers in Brazil following the fallout after their opening-lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton openly criticised Leclerc for what he felt was an overly-aggressive approach that cost Ferrari a likely victory in Mexico, with the race instead won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

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Ferrari's handling of its drivers has come under scrutiny

The pair have since cleared the air, with both insisting they have put the incident behind them. Hamilton stressed that any issues he had with Leclerc had been “squashed” following their conversation in Sao Paulo.

Ferrari’s handling of its drivers has been under increased scrutiny since the biggest flashpoint between Hamilton and Leclerc so far occurred.