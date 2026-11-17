Fernando Alonso will contest the Dakar Rally for Aston Martin in January.

It will mark a return to the prestigious rally event for the two-time Formula 1 world champion, who previously tackled Dakar in 2020 for Toyota, finishing 13th.

The 45-year-old Spaniard will team-up with five-time Dakar motorcycle category winner Marc Coma.

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb and reigning World Rally Raid champion Lucas Moraes are driving the other Aston Martin Racing entries, with the British manufacturer set to make its debut at the event.

Alonso will race in one of three Aston Martin Racing entries

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"After deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 with the Aston Martin Aramco, I thought carefully about Dakar," Alonso said. "In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula 1 the Dakar Rally in the same year.

“In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of my career. I have enormous respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it. Having Marc alongside me again is very important, and with Aston Martin, Prodrive, Sébastien and Lucas we have an exceptional team."

Alonso, who recently signed a contract extension with Aston Martin to remain in F1 next year, has endured a miserable 2026 season.

“Formula 1 remains my priority. But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve," he added.

The 2027 Dakar Rally will begin in Portugal on 9 January and end in Morocco on 23 January after 12 stages.

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Aston Martin will making its racing debut at Dakar

It had been originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia but those plans were shelved last month as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Aston Martin Dreadnought was conceived to dominate any terrain, under the most extreme circumstances and come through it all to deliver on its mission," said Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark.

"Now, along with our engineering partner, Prodrive, we will challenge this vision in the most extreme competitive environment in global motorsport - the Dakar 2027. It is in Aston Martin’s nature to forge forward with pioneering concepts, and just as we have always done, explore their limits on the global stage.

"We do not shy away from such challenges, but embrace them, and in Fernando, Sébastien and Lucas we have three great champions with whom to mount a formidable challenge on Dakar 2027."

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