Dakar Rally moved from Saudi Arabia after escalation of Middle East unrest

The 2027 Dakar Rally will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia as originally planned, and the event will be relocated due to the unrest within the Middle East.

This will be the first time the event has not been held within Saudi Arabia since 2020. The 49th edition of Dakar will still go ahead as planned from 1-15 January, with a new venue set to be announced in the coming days.

It is widely expected that the event will be moved to Morocco, returning Dakar to its original home in Africa, while organisers are also understood to be considering staging the Prologue in either Portugal or Spain.

“Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) have jointly decided that Dakar Saudi Arabia 2027, scheduled from 1 to 15 January 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom, following recent developments in the region.

“This decision is exceptional and one-off and was taken in close coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), and with the support of the FIA and the FIM.

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“Dakar 2027 will go ahead. The 2027 edition will take place in a different territory and will be organized by ASO. The location will be announced separately in the coming days.

“ASO is in direct contact with competitors, teams and partners to support them through this transition. Saudi Arabia will host Dakar 2028, a landmark edition celebrating the 50th running of the rally.

“Both organisations are already working together to make this milestone an exceptional moment for the Dakar and for the Kingdom, with a shared commitment to once again deliver an iconic and world-class event to the highest of standards.

“Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has hosted seven consecutive editions of Dakar, welcoming competitors from around the world on routes that showcased the Kingdom’s remarkable geographical diversity. These editions have made Saudi Arabia an integral part of the Dakar community and established a strong, long-term strategic partnership between A.S.O., SMC, and SAMF. All three organisations reaffirm their commitment to continuing their cooperation, developing motorsport in the Kingdom and delivering outstanding experiences for competitors, teams and fans.”