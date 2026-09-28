Two-time Dakar Rally winner suffers heartbreaking end to world record attempt

Sam Sunderland’s attempt at becoming the fastest rider ever to circumnavigate the globe on a motorcycle has ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Sunderland was bidding to complete the third leg of his around the world challenge when a technical issue caused his eventual stoppage.

Riding a Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, Sunderland says his bike sustained damage while he was riding through Australia.

And with Sunderland and his support team looking at a lengthy repair time, the world record attempt was therefore abandoned.

Speaking on social media, a devastated Sunderland said: “Well... this isn’t the update I hoped I’d be sharing.

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“Unfortunately, my Around The World record attempt has come to an end.

“Out in the Australian outback, the bike sustained damage which led to a technical issue that needed repairing. We did everything we could to keep the project alive and get back on the road, but the time needed to repair and properly test the bike meant the record was no longer achievable.

“I’m gutted, honestly.

“Anyone who knows me knows I don’t give up easily, and this definitely wasn’t a decision I took lightly. But sometimes you’ve got to accept what’s in front of you.

Sam Sunderland, 2026 record attempt. Credit: Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool.

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“Massive thank you to my crew, our partners and everyone who worked so hard to make this happen. And thank you to everyone who followed the journey, sent messages and cheered us on along the way. The support has meant a lot.

“Of course I’m disappointed. But I’m also proud of what we achieved, the places we reached and the adventure we’ve had over the last few weeks.

“It wasn’t the ending we were chasing, but that’s part of adventure sometimes.

“Time to head home.

“Thanks for coming along for the ride.”

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Sam Sunderland, Kevin Sanders. Credit: Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool.

The two-time Dakar Rally winner and Red Bull athlete started his epic adventure in Greenwich, London, on September 5, with the first leg of his world record attempt seeing him travel through England, France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Sunderland reached his destination in Istanbul with a running clock time of 39 hours and 34 minutes, travelling a total of 2,356 miles.

The second leg was shorter in both distance and time, with Sunderland completing 948 miles in just 15 hours and 33 minutes.

Sunderland travelled from Bangkok, Thailand, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with his pace through both legs putting him in with a chance of breaking the record.

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Had Sunderland been able to complete the challenge, he would have needed to break the record set in 2002 by Kevin and Julia Sanders, which stands at 19 days, 8 hours and 25 minutes.