Kalle Rovanpera unveils new enduro team

Two-times World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera has unveiled his new team to compete in the Enduro World Championship.

KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.

Kalle Rovanpera, twice a World Rally Champion, has announced his new KR69 World Enduro Team which will begin competing in the EnduroGP World Championship from this season.

Rovanpera’s team will field a Husqvarna FE 250 for his Finnish compatriot Roni Kyttonen, who Rovanpera also supported in 2024.

Kyttonen was forced to withdraw from the latter half of the 2024 season in both EnduroGP and the Finnish Championship due to a hand injury he picked up at the EnduroGP of Wales in August.

The Finnish rider has three European Enduro Championship titles to his name as well as the 2020 EnduroGP Junior 1 world title.

For Rovanpera, the KR69 WET — named for his initials and driver number in the WRC — marks a new step in his racing career as he becomes a team owner for the first time.

The 24-year-old will be managing the outfit alongside his regular driving duties as he returns to full-time WRC action in 2025 for the factory Toyota team after contesting a part-season in 2024, in which he still picked up three rally wins — including a memorable success on Rally Poland where he and co-driver Jonne Halttunen were late call-ups to replace Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais were involved in a crash with a civilian car during the recce.

Rovanpera’s enduro team is not the first occurrence of a four-wheeled World Champion from Finland entering the world of dirt bike racing: 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen’s IceOne Racing motocross team having been present in the Motocross World Championship since 2014 as firstly the factory team for Husqvarna, and then for Kawasaki since 2022.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT stars invited to Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions event
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
1h ago
Five F1 drivers desperately aiming to avoid the dreaded axe in 2025
Alex Albon and Liam Lawson
Alex Albon and Liam Lawson
Moto2
News
2h ago
Veteran grand prix rider announces racing retirement, teases "different role"
Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Simone Corsi, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, WorldSSP grid. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc claims he will “play with the rules” like Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Revealed: Red Bull's target for Liam Lawson against Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen

More News

WRC
News
3h ago
Kalle Rovanpera unveils new enduro team
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM opens up on 100-point plan to save its racing programmes
Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes expect to ‘rip hair out’ during Kimi Antonelli’s debut F1 season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
WSBK
News
4h ago
Scott Redding completes first Ducati laps since 2021
Scott Redding on-board at Circuito de Sevilla. Credit: Instagram/Scott Redding.
Scott Redding on-board at Circuito de Sevilla. Credit: Instagram/Scott…
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner identifies weakness in Ferrari’s 2025 F1 driver line-up
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton