KTM opens up on 100-point plan to save its racing programmes

“We took measures a long time ago”

Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

KTM has been acting on a 100-point plan to cut costs in its racing division in order to continue its programmes amid its current financial crisis.

The Austrian manufacturer is in the middle of a restructuring process in order to stave off bankruptcy as its debts are thought to sit at over €3 billion.

The first meeting of the creditors was positive, with KTM allowed to continue in its current form and carry on with its restructuring, while interest from outside investors has been had to the tune of €700 million.

One interested investor is seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose management has held "concrete" discussions with KTM.

However, part of the creditors report stated that the withdrawal from MotoGP fort KTM was “planned”.

That is set for 2026, though KTM has confirmed already that it will being on the grid this year.

In an interview with Speedweek, KTM’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer has spoken about the 100-point plan that the marque has been acting on to cut costs in its sporting division.

“We took measures a long time ago,” he said.

“When contracts expired, it was easier to change things than at this time of year, when contracts are stored everywhere.

“A very simple but very painful issue is that we have reduced our programme worldwide by 12 racing riders and two, three or four employees depend on each of them.

“The decision to disband individual racing teams or to remove individual drivers in some categories has primarily affected us on the racing driver front, but in the background it has resulted in many jobs being lost.

“Behind every disbanded project there are always two trucks that are no longer needed, as well as other vehicles and cars.

“Then the material that the drivers need is no longer needed. Such cuts are immediate measures that are noticeable.”

Beirer also noted that KTM is no longer the title sponsor of the Hard Enduro World Championship.

In grand prix racing, KTM has already taken the GASGAS brand off the grid, while Husqvarna has also disappeared. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

