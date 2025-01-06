Ex-grand prix team owner dies aged 87

Bob MacLean, whose independent team won five 500GPs under the Red Bull Yamaha WCM banner, has died at the age of 87.

MacLean formed the independent WCM outfit in 1992, with Peter Clifford hired as team manager.

After running ROC chassis with Yamaha engines, WCM was offered factory-spec YZR500s for 1997 and signed a title sponsorship deal with Red Bull.

Simon Crafar took the team’s first victory at Donington Park in 1998, followed by a second win for Regis Laconi at Valencia the following year.

2000 was to be WCM’s best season with ‘slide king’ Garry McCoy celebrating three victories and fifth in the world championship.

McCoy added three more podiums in 2001, outscoring team-mate Noriyuki Haga despite missing a handful of races due to injury.

The dawn of the new four-stroke era for 2002 saw McCoy and new team-mate John Hopkins continue with two-strokes due to a limited supply of Yamaha's new M1 engines.

Red Bull left for KTM at the end of the season, while WCM worked on creating its own four-stroke prototype based on a modified R1 engine and Harris-built frame.

Political issues between MotoGP and WorldSBK hampered the project while a subsequent plan to build a V6 powered bike backed by Blata didn’t materialise and the team was absent from the 2006 world championship.

A statement published by Road Racing World read:

‘Robert John MacLean (Bob), devoted husband, father, and educator passed away peacefully at his home in Wilson, Wyoming on December 14, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on February 18, 1937, in Coronado, California to Robert John MacLean and Mary Witty MacLean. Bob led a life marked by deep commitment to education, sports, and community.

‘…After many years of racing motorcycles himself, Bob founded World Championship Motorsports in 1991, of which he was the co-owner/ operator until 2005. WCM competed at the highest level of International Motorsports in the FIM Grand Prix Motorcycle series. His entrepreneurial spirit, like his commitment to education and athletics, was a testament to his talent as a leader.

'Bob was deeply involved in the community, notably serving on the Board of South Kent School from 1990 to 1999, including as President from 1995 to 1999, where his leadership and generosity helped shape the school’s future. Bob was also an active board member of the Teton County Sheriff’s Auxiliary for over two decades and served on the New York Board of the Shakespeare Globe.

‘In Wilson, Wyoming, Bob found peace and fulfillment in his love of fly fishing and spending time on his ranch. A supporter of local causes, he contributed to organizations such as the Jackson Hole Land Trust and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, reflecting his deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the region.

‘Above all, Bob’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Anna (Marna) MacLean. They raised three sons in Waccabuc, NY and later split their time between Lost Tree Village, Florida and their home in Wilson, Wyoming. Bob is also survived by his three sons, Chris MacLean (Cathryn Kishbaugh), Ian MacLean and Mark MacLean (Marsha Yamaykina) and his five grandchildren.

‘Bob’s love of life, his sense of humor, and positive outlook will be remembered by his friends and family.’